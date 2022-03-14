How do I recover my Gmail account?

Losing your Gmail account can be quite devastating. This would mean losing your Drive data, Google Photos, email, and so much more. Fortunately, we have a couple of ways to restore your Google account. Note that none of these ways offer a 100% guarantee of getting you your account back, but you can definitely try.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 10 minutes What You Need Desktop PC, laptop, tablet, or mobile phone with internet access

Forgot your password

The first method is the "forgot your password" method. You would have entered some recovery info in your Gmail account when you set it up. Chances are this will either be your phone number or another email address of yours, or both. Here’s how to recover your account if you’ve forgotten its password.

Step 1: Open Gmail on your browser and click on Sign-In.

Step 2: Enter your email address and click on Forgot Password?

Step 3: Choose a recovery method. For instance, click on Get a Verification Code on [Your Number].

Step 4: A six-digit recovery code will be sent to your number. Enter that in the given field.

Step 5: If you’ve added multiple options for recovery to your Gmail account, you will be prompted to enter more verification data. Go ahead and choose another way of verifying your identity for Google.

Step 6: Enter the code sent to your second identity verification method.

Step 7: You’ll be prompted to create a new password. Create a new one, confirm it, and you’re good to go.

Google recovery page

If you lose your password and can’t get into your account even with the method described above, Google’s recovery page may be able to help you.

Step 1: Open your browser and search for "Google recovery page" or go here and choose the link for Recover Your Google Account or Gmail toward the top.

Step 2: Enter your email address in the given field and click on Next.

Step 3: Google will then ask you for some information, including the last password you used, your alternate email, your phone number, etc. Enter the info you have available.

Step 4: Google will let you in after you provide sufficient data to prove your identity. You'll then be able to create a new password.

Can’t sign into your Google account

If none of the methods described above work out for you, you'll need to contact Google directly for help.

Step 1: Go to the Google Support page.

Step 2: You’ll see a number of choices offered in terms of the issue you wish to report. Click on one of the issues and follow the instructions to get your account back.

Since none of these ways guarantee recovery of your account, you should be mindful to keep your account safe by restoring it and keeping a backup of it. For more recovery tips, feel free to refer to our guides on how to retrieve deleted email and how to recover Google Contacts.

