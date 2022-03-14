  1. Computing

How do I recover my Gmail account?

Dua Rashid
By

Losing your Gmail account can be quite devastating. This would mean losing your Drive data, Google Photos, email, and so much more. Fortunately, we have a couple of ways to restore your Google account. Note that none of these ways offer a 100% guarantee of getting you your account back, but you can definitely try.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Desktop PC, laptop, tablet, or mobile phone with internet access

Forgot your password

The first method is the "forgot your password" method. You would have entered some recovery info in your Gmail account when you set it up. Chances are this will either be your phone number or another email address of yours, or both. Here’s how to recover your account if you’ve forgotten its password.

Step 1: Open Gmail on your browser and click on Sign-In.

Step 2: Enter your email address and click on Forgot Password?

how do i recover my gmail account enter your email address and click on forgot password

Step 3: Choose a recovery method. For instance, click on Get a Verification Code on [Your Number].

how do i recover my gmail account choose a recovery method

Step 4: A six-digit recovery code will be sent to your number. Enter that in the given field.

Step 5: If you’ve added multiple options for recovery to your Gmail account, you will be prompted to enter more verification data. Go ahead and choose another way of verifying your identity for Google.

Step 6: Enter the code sent to your second identity verification method.

Step 7: You’ll be prompted to create a new password. Create a new one, confirm it, and you’re good to go.

how do i recover my gmail account create a new password and confirm it

Google recovery page

If you lose your password and can’t get into your account even with the method described above, Google’s recovery page may be able to help you.

Step 1: Open your browser and search for "Google recovery page" or go here and choose the link for Recover Your Google Account or Gmail toward the top.

Step 2: Enter your email address in the given field and click on Next.

how do i recover my gmail account enter your email address in the given field

Step 3: Google will then ask you for some information, including the last password you used, your alternate email, your phone number, etc. Enter the info you have available.

Step 4: Google will let you in after you provide sufficient data to prove your identity. You'll then be able to create a new password.

Can’t sign into your Google account

If none of the methods described above work out for you, you'll need to contact Google directly for help.

Step 1: Go to the Google Support page.

Step 2: You’ll see a number of choices offered in terms of the issue you wish to report. Click on one of the issues and follow the instructions to get your account back.

how do i recover my gmail account click on one of the issues displayed screen

Since none of these ways guarantee recovery of your account, you should be mindful to keep your account safe by restoring it and keeping a backup of it. For more recovery tips, feel free to refer to our guides on how to retrieve deleted email and how to recover Google Contacts.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

How to add presets to Lightroom

adobe lightroom feb 13 update performance lifestyle laptop photo toning editing print

Common Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro problems and how to fix them

Pixel 6 Pro (left) and Pixel 6 (right).

Ansel Elgort is a man in a new land in Tokyo Vice trailer

Ken Watanabe and Ansel Elgort in Tokyo Vice.

Common Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra problems and how to solve them

samsung galaxy s21 ultra review browser

How to convert your vinyl to a digital format

Rebirth of cool: Is vinyl ready for a second wind, or just a fad?

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with RTX 3060 is $350 off today

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Front Angle, Storm Grey color

Grab a 50-inch 4K TV for under $300 at Walmart today

The 50-inch TCL 4K TV with the Roku TV platform on the screen,

How to set up an out-of-office reply in Outlook

microsoft outlook getting new features

How to delete an Outlook account

Outlook web app on laptop.

How to share your Outlook calendar

Outlook web app on laptop.

How to master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound

An equalizer on Apple Music's desktop app.

AMD’s defenses against Spectre V2 may be inadequate

Ryzen 5000 APU on a red background.