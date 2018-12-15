How to connect AirPods to your MacBook

Share

You have AirPods. You have a MacBook. Now you’re ready for them to work together: But you aren’t sure how to set them up.

The good news is that AirPods have a pretty intuitive connection process, but you’ll still need to know where to go and what buttons to press. Our guide will help you get your AirPods connected in just a couple minutes.

For AirPods paired with your iPhone

Are you trying to pair AirPods with your Mac that have already been paired to your iPhone? This is possible: In fact, it’s much easier than trying to connect a new pair of AirPods. The key is that your iPhone needs to be connected to the same iCloud account as your Mac, with the same Apple ID. For most people, this won’t be a problem, but if your iPhone gets used by multiple people or you need a different account for your Mac work, this option may not be possible.

Step 1: Pop your AirPods into your ears, turn them on, and turn on your Mac.

Step 2: When your Mac loads and you can access MacOS, look to your menu bar up at the top right of the screen, where you can see all the active connections, settings, and apps for your Mac. One of these will be the “Bluetooth” setting, which is signified by a small Bluetooth signal (usually found by the Wi-Fi signal). Select it.

Step 3: Look for your AirPod’s name in the dropdown list. It’s typically “Your Name’s AirPods.” If you see it, that means your Mac has already recognized your AirPods. Select them, and try playing something. You should hear a chime loud and clear when the AirPods connect, followed by MacOS sounds of your choice. No other setup needed!

For brand new AirPods

If your AirPods haven’t been connected to any Apple device yet, then your setup process for the MacBook will be a little more complicated, but still doable.

Step 1: For this option, keep your AirPods in their charging case. If they aren’t in the charging case, put them in. Turn on your Mac when you are ready to begin.

Step 2: Head to your Menu and choose “System Preferences” to get started. In Preferences, choose the “Bluetooth” section.

Step 3: Once in Bluetooth, double-check on the left to make sure your Bluetooth is turned on. It probably is, but confirmation is important.

Step 4: Pick up your AirPod case, open the lid for better connectivity, and flip it around so you can see the back of the case. There’s a button down at the bottom center of the case that’s used for setup.

This basically turns on the Bluetooth so it can be sensed by nearby devices — in this case, your Mac. Press and hold this setup button until the status light next to it flashes white.

Step 5: Now look back to the Bluetooth section on your Mac. You should see your AirPods appear in the list of devices. There will be a blue button next to them that says, “Connect.” Select it. Now you should be able to test your AirPods, and make sure they work.

Are your AirPods failing to connect?

Some people experience problems when they try to connect their AirPods, getting messages like, “Couldn’t connect to the device.” This typically indicates a connectivity issue or a sign that iCloud has gotten a little confused.

Here are a few solutions that typically fix things right up: