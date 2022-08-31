 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to convert Excel files to Google Sheets

Zak Islam
By

Google Sheets is a versatile tool that can pick up and run with any existing spreadsheets from applications like Microsoft Excel. You can even convert existing Excel spreadsheets to Google Sheet documents. Whether you're looking to continue working in Sheets or want the improved ease of collaboration and sharing that Sheets offers for that particular spreadsheet, here's how to convert Excel files to Google Sheets in just a few steps.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Computer, laptop, tablet, or phone with access to Google Sheets

Converting Excel files via Google Sheets’ Import feature

Step 1: Open Google Sheets and create a new spreadsheet file.

Step 2: Select the File menu and choose Import.

The Import button on Google Sheets.

Step 3: Select the Upload tab.

The Upload button within the Import feature on Google Sheets.

Step 4: Drag an Excel file into the window or hit the Select a file from your device button and locate your file.

Step 5: Once the Excel file is selected, choose an import location via the drop-down menu in Sheets.

Choosing an import location for an Excel file on Google Sheets.

Step 6: Select the Import data button. For demonstration purposes, we’ve used the Create new spreadsheet option, which will display a "file imported successfully" message alongside an Open now hyperlink.

After you’ve selected that Open now link, the Excel spreadsheet and its contents will load onto a Google Sheets file and will also be saved onto your Sheets homepage, as well as Google Drive.

The Import Data button on Google Sheets.

Converting Excel files via Google Drive

Another way to convert Excel files to Google Sheets is via Google Drive.

Step 1: Open Google Drive. Select the New button and then File upload.

The File upload button on Google Drive.

Step 2: Select the Excel file from your computer.

Step 3: On your Drive homepage, select the file by right-clicking on it. Choose the Open with field and then Google Sheets.

The Open with button on Google Drive.

Step 4: Select File > Save as Google Sheets.

The Excel file will now be saved as a Google Sheet spreadsheet and can be accessed via both Google Drive and Google Sheets’ homepages.

The Save with Google Sheets option on Google Sheets for an Excel file.

For more on how to use Google Sheets, check out our guides on how to search in Google Sheets and how to highlight duplicates.

Editors' Recommendations

Best VPN services 2022 — Today’s top picks

best VPN services

Twitter Circle launches globally, but lots of us can’t add anyone yet

Twitter logo in white stacked on top of a blue stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating in shades of blue.

Beware, these free Windows apps are hiding a dangerous secret

A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.

Best Newegg deals for September 2022

Newegg Green Monday sale

This game lets hackers attack your PC, and you don’t even need to play it

Genshin Impact characters.

Best laser printer deals: Save on Brother and Canon today

A person uses a smartphone to print something with a Brother MFC-L2710DW wireless monochrome laser printer on an office table.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra keyboard cases for 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard.

How to make a Slack channel private

Slack Computer Graphic.

How to turn off Sticky Keys in Windows 11

A pop-up asking if the user would like to turn on sticky keys on Windows 11.

Best gaming chair deals for September 2022

A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.

The best Razer keyboards to buy in 2022

The Razer Ornata V3 is now available for $70.

What is AMD Smart Access Memory?

AMD Memory and GPU.

How to keep your MacBook from sleeping

The MacBook Air on a table in front of a window.