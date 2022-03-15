Adding videos to PowerPoint presentations can really help to enhance the slides. There are two ways of adding videos to your PowerPoint presentations. You can either upload a downloaded video to your slide or embed a YouTube video link in your presentation. Both methods work equally efficiently. However, the former ends up making your file size way too large. The latter does the same job but makes sure to keep your file size the same.

Whichever method works for you, though, here's how to embed a YouTube video in PowerPoint using both methods.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Desktop PC, laptop, tablet, or phone with Microsoft PowerPoint

How to embed a YouTube video link in your PowerPoint presentation

Step 1: Go to YouTube and look up the video you wish to embed.

Step 2: Once your desired video is open, click on its URL from the top bar of the browser and copy it to your clipboard. You can do this by right-clicking the link and selecting Copy or by clicking Ctrl + C on Windows or Cmnd + C on Mac.

Alternatively, select Share from the options given under the video window. Doing this will open another window for you with the YouTube link in it. Click on the option that says Copy right next to the link.

Step 3: Launch PowerPoint on your device and click on Insert in the menu at the bar on the top. Look to the extreme right of the menu that appears, and click on the Arrow under Video. From the drop-down menu that comes up, click on Online Videos.

Step 4: An online video dialogue box is going to open. Enter the YouTube video link in the given field. The video’s thumbnail will show up in the dialogue box. Click on Insert in the bottom-right and you’re good to go.

How to upload a YouTube video to your PowerPoint presentation

Step 1: Go to YouTube and look up the video you wish to upload.

Step 2: Once your desired video is open, click on its URL from the top bar of the browser and copy it to your clipboard.

Alternatively, select Share from the options given under the video window. Click on Copy right next to the link.

Step 3: Download the YouTube video in MP4 format. For more tips on how to do that, check out our guide on how to download a YouTube video.

Step 4: Locate the video in File Explorer, then click and drag it to your preferred PowerPoint slide.

Step 5: Click on the embedded video on your slide and drag your mouse to place it wherever you want. You can apply a variety of cool effects to your embedded video. Click Video Format in the ribbon at the top. You will see a number of options including video shape, border, and effects. Click each of them to see what they offer.

For more PowerPoint tips, refer to our guide to learn about the A.I. coach that can critique your PowerPoint presentations.

