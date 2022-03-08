Working in Microsoft PowerPoint has its share of advantages and disadvantages. While it is familiar to many people, it doesn’t allow you to share files with your workmates allowing them to collaborate on projects with you. Working in Google Slides, you can share your work with a number of people and they can track each move of yours. By making them editors and commenters, you can allow them to have greater control over your file.

If you would rather work with Slides than PowerPoint, this guide will teach you how to convert a PowerPoint to Google Slides. This way, you can work on your presentation on Microsoft Office and later change its format so that your colleagues can make changes to it.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Desktop PC, laptop, or tablet with Microsoft PowerPoint

Upload the Powerpoint to Google Slides

Step 1: Open Google Drive on your device.

Step 2: Next, locate New on the top-left corner of your screen and click on it.

Step 3: From the drop-down menu that appears, click on File upload.

Step 4: Within the File Explorer window, select the PowerPoint presentation you wish to convert.

Step 5: Once your presentation has been uploaded, right-click on it, and from the drop-down menu that opens up, click on Open with. Doing this will open another drop-down menu for you. Select Google Slides from the second menu.

Step 6: Your PowerPoint presentation will open in Google Slides. Click on File located on the top-left corner of your screen. From the drop-down menu, select Save as Google Slides. Your presentation will successfully be converted to and saved as a Google Slide project.

Import the PowerPoint to Google Slides

Step 1: Go to Google Drive on your device.

Step 2: Select Slides.

Step 3: Open Blank presentation on your device in Slides.

Step 4: Click on File in the top-right corner of your screen and select Import Slides from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: Locate and select the PowerPoint file you wish to convert and upload it to Slides.

If you want more tips on using Microsoft Powerpoint, check out our guide on how to add audio to a Powerpoint presentation.

