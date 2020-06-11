If you ever find yourself drowning in tabs when using Google Chrome, you may want to check out the group tabs feature. Rather than having your tabs randomly scattered out at the top of the Chrome window, you can now choose to group your tags, labeling them with a chosen name and color. If you want to get a bit more organized, here is how to enable group tabs in Google Chrome.

If you love Google Chrome and are considering jumping into Chrome OS, take a look at our comprehensive comparison with Windows 10 and MacOS.

What are grouped tabs?

Google released the grouped tab feature to help users organize their collection of open tabs in the Chrome web browser. By choosing to group tabs together, you can identify them based on given names and colors quickly. Once grouped, you can move and reorder your tabs on the tab strip. Best of all, when you close Google Chrome, the tabs remain in place, so you don’t have to start over again. When you’re done with them, you can just close the group down to remove it.

How to create new groups

If you want to begin organizing your workspace, you’ll need to create new group tabs. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Begin by opening the tabs you wish to group.

Step 2: Right-click on the first tab and select Add Tab to New Group.

Step 3: A dot will appear to the left of your selected tab — click it.

Step 4: In the blank space, enter a name for your tab group.

Step 5: Select one of the given colors for your tab group.

Step 6: You have just created a new group.

How to add tabs to a group

Once you have created a new group, you can begin adding other tabs to it; this process will help you better organize your Chrome browser. Follow the steps below, after you have created a new group, to add additional tabs.

Step 1: Right-click on a tab you wish to add.

Step 2: Select Add to Existing Group.

Step 3: Select the group you wish to add the tab to.

Move the location of grouped tabs

Exactly how you would move a standard tab is how you would move a group of tabs. Hold down the left-mouse button while hovering over the name of the group you wish to move, then move your mouse left or right. Once satisfied with the new location, release your left-mouse button; it’s as easy as that.

Make changes to a tab group

If you wish to alter your tab group by either ungrouping it or completely closing it, you can follow these steps. Ungrouping a tab group will leave the existing tabs open while closing a group will close all tabs that have been grouped.

Step 1: Right-click on the group you wish to edit.

Step 2: Select either Ungrouping or Close Group.

Note: Under this same menu, you can rename your tab group or select a new color.

What if group tabs are unavailable?

Group Tabs were initially added to Chrome 83. If you have not yet updated, we recommend updating to the latest version of the Chrome web browser. To upgrade, open Chrome and select the More button (represented by three vertical dots) in the upper right of the window. From there, select Update Google Chrome. If you can’t find the Update Google Chrome button, you are already on the latest version.

Editors' Recommendations