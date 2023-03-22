If you’re looking for super cheap laptop deals, HP has a great one right now. Today, you can buy an HP 14-inch laptop for $250 instead of $450 so you save $200 off the regular price. It’s a basic laptop but if you simply need something to be able to browse online, write a few documents, and check email, it’ll do the job. Likely to be only on sale for a brief time, here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the HP 14t

HP is one of the best laptop brands at the moment so even at this price, you’re still getting a reasonable laptop. The system offers an Intel Celeron processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The processor is far from speedy but it’s reassuring to see 8GB of memory when some systems at this price still stick to the painfully low 4GB. The 14-inch display is a standard HD one but you get micro-edge bezels so it takes up less room than you’d expect plus it offers HP’s BrightView technology for a brighter picture. Other useful additions include an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam along with an SD media card reader.

This is simple stuff that won’t compete with the best laptops but if you just need a basic laptop, it works appropriately. Thanks to long-lasting battery life, you can take it out with you easily enough while HP Fast Charge support gets your battery back up to scratch faster than you’d expect. Essentially, this HP 14-inch laptop is designed for someone with the budget for a cheap Chromebook but that really needs to be able to use Windows 11 Home instead. That means limited performance but it could suit a student or someone using their first laptop.

Normally priced at $450, this HP 14-inch laptop is down to $250 when you buy direct from HP. A deep discount of $200 makes this a more tempting proposition than usual so if you’re looking for a simple laptop with a suitably low price, this could be the solution for you. Buy it now before the HP Days Sale ends soon.

