If you’re looking for super cheap laptop deals, HP has a great one right now. Today, you can buy an HP 14-inch laptop for $250 instead of $450 so you save $200 off the regular price. It’s a basic laptop but if you simply need something to be able to browse online, write a few documents, and check email, it’ll do the job. Likely to be only on sale for a brief time, here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the HP 14t

HP is one of the best laptop brands at the moment so even at this price, you’re still getting a reasonable laptop. The system offers an Intel Celeron processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The processor is far from speedy but it’s reassuring to see 8GB of memory when some systems at this price still stick to the painfully low 4GB. The 14-inch display is a standard HD one but you get micro-edge bezels so it takes up less room than you’d expect plus it offers HP’s BrightView technology for a brighter picture. Other useful additions include an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam along with an SD media card reader.

This is simple stuff that won’t compete with the best laptops but if you just need a basic laptop, it works appropriately. Thanks to long-lasting battery life, you can take it out with you easily enough while HP Fast Charge support gets your battery back up to scratch faster than you’d expect. Essentially, this HP 14-inch laptop is designed for someone with the budget for a cheap Chromebook but that really needs to be able to use Windows 11 Home instead. That means limited performance but it could suit a student or someone using their first laptop.

Normally priced at $450, this HP 14-inch laptop is down to $250 when you buy direct from HP. A deep discount of $200 makes this a more tempting proposition than usual so if you’re looking for a simple laptop with a suitably low price, this could be the solution for you. Buy it now before the HP Days Sale ends soon.

Some of Lenovo’s best laptops are heavily discounted right now
Lenovo Slim 9i front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Lenovo has a huge sale on at the moment so if you're looking for sweet laptop deals, this is where to go right now. The sale includes discounts on 2-in-1 laptops, gaming laptops, and reliable systems for those needing to work on the move in a professional capacity. Whatever your plans, take a look at what's on sale below to see what could be the perfect fit for you.
Lenovo Yoga 7i -- $710, was $1,150

Lenovo is a fairly reliable brand in the best 2-in-1 laptops world so you're onto a good thing with the Lenovo Yoga 7i. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That's all you need to be able to get work done on the move but the Lenovo Yoga 7i makes sure that you do so in style. That's thanks to it having a 14-inch 2.2K screen with a 2240 x 1400. Besides offering 100% sRGB color gamut and 300 nits of brightness, it's also a touchscreen which means you can use it in a more tactile way than relying on the clickpad. Thanks to a 360-degree hinge, you can move it around too so it works in presentation or tablet mode as desired. Alongside that, there's a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter. You also get a fingerprint reader so you can log in with your finger rather than enter passwords manually.

Get this 27-inch 4K monitor for $300 in the Dell semi-annual sale
Woman using Dell 27-inch monitor.

If you work on your computer all day, you should treat yourself to a nice display. With great monitor deals from retailers like Dell, you won't even have to spend much money. For instance, as part of Dell's semi-annual sale, this 270inch 4K monitor is down to only $300 after a $30 discount. That's a great (and rare) price for a 4K monitor. Grab it while you can -- your eyes will thank you.

Why you should buy the Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor
Dell is a prominent name any time you check out what the best monitors are. You only have to look in any office to see what a popular manufacturer it is for those that want reliability and a good display. That extends to its reputation as the maker of some of the best 4K monitors too, giving you superior resolutions on a gorgeous-looking screen. In the case of this Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor, it has all the essentials.

Clearance sale knocks $390 off the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon laptop
lenovo ideapad slim 7i pro review

There's nothing quite like an expensive laptop with a steep discount. And there's no manufacturer who does laptop deals quite like Lenovo. Right now this Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon is 26% off, bringing the total from $1,490 down to $1,097. That's a nice discount of $393. Lenovo often has great sales, but the individual laptops don't stick around for long. Grab this one while you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon laptop
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, and its Slim devices are its premium line of clamshell laptops, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. Everything about the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon certainly falls under that premium description, starting with its powerful performance. Inside the laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that's recommended by our laptop buying guide for those who will be running intensive applications or engaging in any form of content creation. If you're only planning to use the device for simple functions, you'll be able to accomplish all your tasks in no time because all the processes will run so smoothly.

