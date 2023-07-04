 Skip to main content
Need a cheap laptop? This Chromebook is $159 for 4th of July

Jennifer Allen
HP Chromebook 14b sits on a desk.

Best Buy is embracing the 4th of July sales and has one of the best Chromebook deals around. Today, you can buy a HP 14-inch Chromebook for only $159 saving you $140 off the regular price of $299. If you’re keen to own a basic but stylish Chromebook, this is your chance. Hit the buy button if you want to get straight to purchasing or read on while we break down what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch Chromebook

The HP 14-inch Chromebook won’t compete with the best Chromebooks. It’s pretty basic stuff but it’s fine if you simply need a laptop for taking to class or for typing up some documents. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. None of that is particularly remarkable but the thing with Chromebooks is that you’re primarily using them to access cloud-based apps like Google Docs or Google Sheets. Its 14-inch HD screen looks fine for the price with micro-edge bezels and anti-glare properties to help make it look better in different lighting situations.

As you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands, the finer details are here too. For instance, the HP 14-inch Chromebook manages to have a battery life of up to 14 hours so it’ll last you throughout the day without an issue. It also has an HP True Vision 720p HD camera for taking video calls along with integrated dual array digital microphones to ensure you’re heard clearly. HP Fast Charge support means you get back to 50% battery life in just 45 minutes, while there’s a multi-touch touchpad that supports four finger gestures. There’s even a Google Everything button to help you find, well, everything possible.

All those little things soon add up to make this HP 14-inch Chromebook pretty tempting. It usually costs $299 but for a limited time only, it’s down to $159 when you buy from Best Buy. It’s part of the retailer’s 4th of July sale so don’t expect it to stay this price for very long. If you need a simple device for typing up documents for school, this is a reasonable option in this price range.

