HP has some excellent laptop deals at the moment including one that’s perfect for anyone who needs to spend as little as possible but still needs a laptop. Today, you can buy a HP 14-inch laptop for $250 saving you a huge $200 off the regular price of $450. While it’s far from the fastest of laptops, if you simply need to be able to use Windows on the move, it’ll suffice. Here’s what else you need to know or you can simply hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch laptop

While this is a cheap laptop, you can be reasonably confident that it’s well-made thanks to HP being one of the best laptop brands you can buy from. This HP 14-inch laptop has all the essentials. That includes an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of SSD storage. None of this is spectacular but it’s the basics for getting work done and you still have enough storage space to store essential files, although we’d recommend also using cloud storage for backups.

The HP 14-inch laptop does at least have a 14-inch display. It’s an HD one but its resolution of 1366 x 768 will suffice for working on the move. We’re thinking this is a good setup for a student on a tight budget or maybe for someone’s first laptop. It also has dual speakers and a HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array microphones so you can easily take video calls without any bother.

To further help you out, this HP 14-inch laptop has fast charge support so you can get back 50% of battery life in just 45 minutes. That makes it perfect if you’re moving around a lot throughout the day but occasionally come by a power source.

Designed for those keeping costs down but still in need of a new laptop, the HP 14-inch laptop won’t rival the best laptops but it’s still going to be useful for some people. Available now at HP for $250, you save $200 off the regular price of $450. While this won’t be a laptop to be wowed by, it’s a good bet if you just need something simple.

