This HP laptop is $199 in Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale

Albert Bassili
The HP 255 G9 laptop against a white background.

If you need to buy a budget laptop to get the basics done, this Amazon Prime Day sale is the best time since all the big retailers are reducing prices. For example, you can grab this 15-inch HP laptop during the Walmart Prime Day sale for just $199, rather than the usual $349 it goes for. Just keep in mind that the Walmart sale is only available to Walmart+ subscribers, although you can get a one-month subscription to take advantage of it, or go for the for a better overall deal, especially if you use Walmart often.

Why you should buy the HP 15-inch laptop

While this isn’t one of the best 15-inch laptops to grab, it’s a great option if you’re on a tight budget and just need something to do the basics. Under the hood, you’ll find an Intel Pentium Silver N5030, an entry-level processor that should manage most productivity tasks just fine, such as using Excel, word processors, and Zoom meetings. Speaking of the latter, you get a nice 720p webcam, while the screen itself also runs at a 720p resolution and can hit a peak brightness of 220nits, which is perfectly fine for use in most places where there isn’t direct sunlight.

As for RAM, you get 4GB, which isn’t much, so you’ll be experiencing Windows 11 in S Mode, a reduced version of Windows that takes up much less RAM and will make your life much easier. Storage is also on the lower end at 128GB, although you can certainly grab one of these external hard drive deals to supplement it. In terms of battery life, it manages to compete with some of the best HP laptops, netting you around 10-11 hours of battery life in total, and with it being so lightweight and thin, it’s easy to carry around.

Overall, the HP 15-inch laptop is great for a budget laptop that does the basics, and with the Prime Day deal from Walmart bringing it down to $199, it’s a steal. Of course, you should also check out some of the other Prime Day laptop deals, and if you’re ok with not using Windows, some of these Prime Day Chromebook deals might work better for you.

Albert's been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
