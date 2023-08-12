 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Built for working remotely, this HP laptop is almost $850 off today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The HP 255 G9 laptop against a white background.
.

HP is getting in on today’s laptop deals, discounting one of its best value laptops to just $749. The HP 255 G9 Notebook PC is made for working professionals, but today sees a price tag closer resembling what you’d find in some of the best budget laptops. Its $749 sales price makes for a savings of nearly $850, as it would regularly cost $1,595. HP is regularly among the best laptop brands, and it’s throwing in free shipping with a purchase of this laptop.

Why you should buy the HP 255 G9 Notebook PC

When trying to track down the best laptops for your computing needs, it’s hard to look past the HP 255 G9 Notebook PC, especially if you need something that can tough it out with you through the work day. This laptop has all of the performance capabilities most workers will need. It has a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 16GB of system RAM. It also has a 512GB solid state drive, which should be more than enough storage space to house the software and media libraries most people access on a daily basis. The display is also impressive, coming in at Full HD resolution and 15.6 inches.

What makes the HP 255 G9 Notebook PC particularly useful amongst professionals are its features geared toward remote working. It stacks up well with many of the best business laptops, as well as many of the best laptops for videoconferencing. It does so with an HD webcam and dual array microphones that make interacting in video chats clearer and of higher quality than many laptops. This laptop also offers some comfort, as it has a multi-touch touchpad and full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad. An HP Long Life battery, which is designed to make it through a day of hard use before needing to charge up again, as well as the new Windows 11 operating system round out the features remote workers might appreciate.

Related

Today you can make the HP 255 G9 Notebook PC your laptop of choice for just $749. That’s a savings of nearly $850, as this build is regularly priced at $1,595. HP is including free shipping with a purchase of the 255 G9 Notebook PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
HP Envy deals: HP’s most popular laptop starts at $550
An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

HP is consistently one of the best laptop brands. It’s been around for decades as a company and always seems to put together a quality yet affordable computer. Its Envy lineup of laptops is among its most popular laptop models. The Envy lineup is its high-end consumer-oriented laptop, but that’s no reason to think you can’t find one in your price range. If you aren’t certain an Envy is the best HP model for you, you can compare the HP Envy and Pavilion lineups. But if an HP Envy feels right, there are several great HP Envy laptop deals taking place right now, and we’ve tracked them all down.
HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop 15Z-FH000 — $600, was $900

The HP Envy x360 convertible laptop is a great option for just about anyone, particularly anyone who enjoys the touchscreen functionality of a tablet. It’s well designed and super slim, making it a truly go-anywhere device. Despite its portability, it still has an immersive 15.6-inch touchscreen that’s great for creators, note-takers, and binge watchers. Top notch build quality and durability, fast charging technology, a fingerprint reader, and great battery life round out the top features of the HP Envy x360 convertible touchscreen laptop. It competes well with the best 2-in-1 laptops. Its versatility and all-around capability make it a worthy companion on any desk, and on any lap.

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware, Razer, HP and more
hp omen 17t gaming laptop deal june 2023 lifestyle

It's not hard to find laptop deals online, but gamers shouldn't settle for anything less than a gaming laptop. These machines usually don't come cheap though, so to help you enjoy some savings with your purchase, we've rounded up some of the top gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now. You'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there's no telling when their prices will return to normal.
Dell G16 -- $900, was $1,250

The Dell G16 may be a cheap gaming laptop, but it still offers decent performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as enough for most gamers. The device also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, and a 16.0-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth and uninterrupted gameplay.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Get a new laptop for work or play from $160
A person typing on a MacBook Pro while sat on a wooden bench.

Shopping for a new laptop? Since you'll be spending your hard-earned cash, you should make sure that you'll purchase a laptop that matches your needs and fits your budget. There are all kinds of laptop deals in the market right now, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've gathered some of the top offers that are currently available. There should be something here that catches your attention, and once that happens, you're going to want to proceed with the purchase immediately because there's no telling when these bargains will get sold out.
HP 14-inch laptop -- $160, was $200

If you just need a laptop to deal with basic functions like typing documents, doing online research, and watching streaming content, you can't go wrong with the HP 14-inch laptop. It's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are enough for simple tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch HD screen, a battery life of up to 11.5 hours, and a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded.

Read more