Built for working remotely, this HP laptop is almost $850 off today

HP is getting in on today’s laptop deals, discounting one of its best value laptops to just $749. The HP 255 G9 Notebook PC is made for working professionals, but today sees a price tag closer resembling what you’d find in some of the best budget laptops. Its $749 sales price makes for a savings of nearly $850, as it would regularly cost $1,595. HP is regularly among the best laptop brands, and it’s throwing in free shipping with a purchase of this laptop.

Why you should buy the HP 255 G9 Notebook PC

When trying to track down the best laptops for your computing needs, it’s hard to look past the HP 255 G9 Notebook PC, especially if you need something that can tough it out with you through the work day. This laptop has all of the performance capabilities most workers will need. It has a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 16GB of system RAM. It also has a 512GB solid state drive, which should be more than enough storage space to house the software and media libraries most people access on a daily basis. The display is also impressive, coming in at Full HD resolution and 15.6 inches.

What makes the HP 255 G9 Notebook PC particularly useful amongst professionals are its features geared toward remote working. It stacks up well with many of the best business laptops, as well as many of the best laptops for videoconferencing. It does so with an HD webcam and dual array microphones that make interacting in video chats clearer and of higher quality than many laptops. This laptop also offers some comfort, as it has a multi-touch touchpad and full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad. An HP Long Life battery, which is designed to make it through a day of hard use before needing to charge up again, as well as the new Windows 11 operating system round out the features remote workers might appreciate.

Today you can make the HP 255 G9 Notebook PC your laptop of choice for just $749. That’s a savings of nearly $850, as this build is regularly priced at $1,595. HP is including free shipping with a purchase of the 255 G9 Notebook PC.

Editors' Recommendations