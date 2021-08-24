Save $120 on the perfect Chromebook for students

There’s always high demand for laptop deals, but as students are getting ready for the new school year, student laptop deals are flying off the shelves. Parents on a tight budget, however, might want to consider Chromebook deals, as these Chrome OS-powered computers are generally cheaper than traditional laptops. For example, this 14-inch HP Chromebook with touchscreen is available from Best Buy for a very affordable $199, after a $120 discount to its original price of $319.

The HP Chromebook 14-CA061DX is powered by the dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 500, which are more than enough for usual school-related tasks such as doing online research, typing reports, and attending online classes. The Chromebook also features a 14-inch touchscreen with HD resolution, so working on the device is easy on the eyes.

Chromebooks like the HP Chromebook 14-CA061DX still offer snappy performance even with low-end components because Chrome OS relies on web-based apps. This translates to low overhead and quick startups, as the Chromebook’s 32GB eMMC flash memory isn’t bogged down by installed software. Chrome OS also opens up access to Android apps, so students can download whatever they need from the Google Play Store to help them with their homework, as well as for their rest and recreation.

Students need all the help that they can get to receive good grades, and the HP Chromebook 14-CA061DX will certainly provide a boost. Parents won’t have to shell out much for the 14-inch Chromebook with touchscreen, as it’s available from Best Buy at $120 off, bringing its price down to just $199 from its original price of $319. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so to make sure that you secure an HP Chromebook 14-CA061DX for your child, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Chromebook deals

Students will have an easier time completing their schoolwork with the HP Chromebook 14-CA061DX, but it’s not the only Chromebook that’s available for cheap. There are other offers involving different Chromebooks from various retailers, and to help you search for the perfect one for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best Chromebook deals that are currently available.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations