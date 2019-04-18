Share

HP claims that Chromebook users are increasingly craving devices with larger displays to consume content, and it is expanding its Chrome OS family with the HP Chromebook 15 to address those needs. The new HP Chromebook 15 joins other members of HP’s Chromebook family, including a 14-inch clamshell laptop, detachable Chromebook 12 x2 tablet, and a Chromebook 14 x360 convertible.

The HP Chromebook 15 Laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS display with Full HD resolution. The device is powered by an Intel Pentium Gold 4417U processor with integrated Intel HD Graphics 610. It also ships with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC memory. Compared to the more portable 3.48-pound HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, the 14.11 x 9.69 x 0.7-inch Chromebook 15 Laptop comes in at just under four pounds. With its larger size, HP claims that you get up to 13 hours of mixed usage on a single battery charge, so this Chrome OS device will be able to get you through a whole day at the office with plenty of juice to spare.

For those demanding more performance, HP also offers the Chromebook 15 in a configuration that tops out with an eighth-generation Intel Core i processor and up to 128GB of storage.

The Chromebook 15 Laptop also supports dual stereo speakers tuned by Bang and Olufsen, integration with Google Play Store to download and run Android apps, and two USB-C ports. This Chrome OS notebook comes with a metal cover that has a ceramic white finish as well as a metal keyboard deck with a sandblasted finish in either mineral silver or cloud blue color tones. The Chromebook 15 comes with a full-size keyboard with a dedicated number pad, making it ideal for those who work within spreadsheets, like Google Sheets. The only other Chromebook on the market with a dedicated number pad is the recently announced Acer Chromebook 715 series. Like HP’s model, Acer’s Chromebook 715 is a 15-inch metal-clad Chrome OS-powered notebook that tops out with an Intel eighth-generation Core i5 processor.

Pricing for the Chromebook 15 starts at $449 for the base configuration. Even though HP claims that the laptop is available now, at the time of our publication, HP’s site lists the Chromebook 15 as coming soon.