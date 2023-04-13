 Skip to main content
HP spring sale drops the price of this 2-in-1 Chromebook by $80

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Chromebook x360 14c sitting angled on a desk.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Shoppers usually turn to Chromebook deals for very affordable alternatives to Windows-based laptops, but there are also premium versions of the Chrome OS-powered machine like the HP Chromebook x360. Originally priced at $450, you can get the 2-in-1 device for just $370 from HP as it’s $80 off in the retailer’s ongoing spring sale. We’re not sure how many stocks are left and how long the offer will be available, so it’s highly recommended that you buy the Chromebook right now if you don’t want to miss out on the discount.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360

The Chromebook versus laptop discussion centers on the capability of Chromebooks like the HP Chromebook x360 to provide smooth performance even with low-end components. This is possible through Google’s Chrome OS, which utilizes online apps instead of installed software that slow down the system. With the HP Chromebook x360’s MediaTek Kompanio 1200 processor, integrated MediaTek Arm Mali Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, you won’t have a problem with lagging tabs and frequent slowdowns, and with its 128GB SSD, you’ll have ample space for your files, though you can also use cloud storage to save them.

The HP Chromebook x360 falls under the convertible category of 2-in-1 devices, according to our laptop buying guide. You’ll be able to quickly switch between laptop mode and tablet mode through the 360-degree hinges that attach the 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen to its body. The versatility of the machine will be a blessing for both professionals and students, as it can adapt to any situation that you may find yourself in. The HP Chromebook x360 also offers all-day battery life, with HP’s Fast Charge technology that replenishes 50% of its battery after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

If you’re looking through laptop deals for your next purchase, the HP Chromebook x360 is a nice alternative to the Windows-based 2-in-1 laptops in the market. It’s also currently cheaper at just $370, as HP’s spring sale has slashed its sticker price of $450 by $80. The offer may be gone sooner than you think though, so there’s no time to waste — push through with your transaction for the HP Chromebook x360 before it’s too late.

Save $110 on this 28-inch 4K monitor in the HP Spring Sale
HP brings a 4K panel to its HP U32 monitor.

HP's Spring sale brings with it one of the better monitor deals for anyone seeking out a 4K option. Currently, you can buy the HP 28-inch 4K monitor for just $340 thereby saving $110 off the regular price of $450. An affordable deal for someone who needs the advantages of a 4K resolution, the monitor looks stylish while being very useful too. Want to know more? Keep reading or simply hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the HP 28-inch 4K monitor
HP may not yet feature among our look at the best 4K monitors but it's a reliable brand for anything technological so you can trust this one. As you'd expect, there's a 3840 x 2160 resolution but it goes much further than just the high-end resolution. It also has a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a response time of 4ms gray to gray. Designed with creativity in mind, it has color accuracy you can rely on with presets like sRGB and Display P3. HP Eye Ease also helps your eyes, reducing any risk of eyestrain. Accurate and vivid colors are further helped by HDR support with DisplayHDR 400 providing you with lifelike imagery.

HP spring sale 2023: 6 unmissable laptop deals, from $240
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.

Shoppers on the hunt for a new laptop are in luck because all kinds of devices are going for low prices in HP's spring sale. From Chromebook deals to gaming laptop deals, there's something from HP for you, though you may have to wade through a long list of offers to find what you're looking for. You may spend too much time if you'll be browsing through all of the discounts though, so to help you choose quickly, we've rounded up our six favorite laptop deals from its ongoing sale.
HP Chromebook 14a -- $240, was $310

The HP Chromebook 14a exemplifies the Chromebook versus laptop debate, as it's an affordable device that promises smooth performance with Google's Chrome OS. It's powered by the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are more than enough to handle basic functions such as browsing the internet and typing documents. The HP Chromebook 14a also comes with a 14-inch screen with HD resolution, and a 64GB eMMC that's supported by cloud storage.

Lenovo’s spring sale gets you this Chromebook for $105
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11 on wooden desk.

With Lenovo's ongoing spring sale, you've got the opportunity to get the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 at an even more affordable price with a 24% discount. Instead of $139, you'll only have to pay $105 for this budget device, for savings of $34. With Chromebook deals becoming more popular recently, we're not sure how long stocks will last, so you should take advantage of this offer as soon as you can if you don't want to miss out.

Why you should buy the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3
In our Chromebook versus laptop discussion, Chromebooks like the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 are flagged as sleeker, quicker, and cheaper counterparts of laptops that are powered by Microsoft's Windows or Apple's Mac. That's because they run on Google's Chrome OS, which depends on cloud-based apps instead of traditional software, allowing for smooth performance even with low-end components. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 certainly won't challenge the speed of the best laptops with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, but it's more than enough for the simple tasks that you encounter everyday for school or work.

