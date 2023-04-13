Shoppers usually turn to Chromebook deals for very affordable alternatives to Windows-based laptops, but there are also premium versions of the Chrome OS-powered machine like the HP Chromebook x360. Originally priced at $450, you can get the 2-in-1 device for just $370 from HP as it’s $80 off in the retailer’s ongoing spring sale. We’re not sure how many stocks are left and how long the offer will be available, so it’s highly recommended that you buy the Chromebook right now if you don’t want to miss out on the discount.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360

The Chromebook versus laptop discussion centers on the capability of Chromebooks like the HP Chromebook x360 to provide smooth performance even with low-end components. This is possible through Google’s Chrome OS, which utilizes online apps instead of installed software that slow down the system. With the HP Chromebook x360’s MediaTek Kompanio 1200 processor, integrated MediaTek Arm Mali Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, you won’t have a problem with lagging tabs and frequent slowdowns, and with its 128GB SSD, you’ll have ample space for your files, though you can also use cloud storage to save them.

The HP Chromebook x360 falls under the convertible category of 2-in-1 devices, according to our laptop buying guide. You’ll be able to quickly switch between laptop mode and tablet mode through the 360-degree hinges that attach the 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen to its body. The versatility of the machine will be a blessing for both professionals and students, as it can adapt to any situation that you may find yourself in. The HP Chromebook x360 also offers all-day battery life, with HP’s Fast Charge technology that replenishes 50% of its battery after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

If you’re looking through laptop deals for your next purchase, the HP Chromebook x360 is a nice alternative to the Windows-based 2-in-1 laptops in the market. It’s also currently cheaper at just $370, as HP’s spring sale has slashed its sticker price of $450 by $80. The offer may be gone sooner than you think though, so there’s no time to waste — push through with your transaction for the HP Chromebook x360 before it’s too late.

