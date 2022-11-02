Are you on the hunt for laptop deals? For added versatility from your device, you may want to check out the available 2-in-1 laptop deals, which currently includes a $300 discount for the popular HP Envy x360. The 2-in-1 laptop is yours for just $900 instead of its original price of $1,200, but if you want to take advantage of this bargain from HP, you’ll need to hurry because we’re not sure when it will end.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop

Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide says a 2-in-1 laptop combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard with the convenience of using a tablet’s touchscreen, which will allow the device to adapt to your changing needs over the course of your day. This versatility is just one of the many reasons for choosing the HP Envy x360, which can transform between clamshell, tent, media, and tablet modes through the hinges on the 13.3-inch OLED display with 2880 x 1800 resolution. The touchscreen also uses DC Dimming technology, which eliminates screen flickering for improved eye comfort when using the device.

The best 2-in-1 laptops combine this versatility with reliable performance, and the HP Envy x360 also checks this box with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 16GB of RAM that’s recommended for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need. It’s also equipped with a 1TB SSD, which provides ample space for all your apps and files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using the HP Envy x360 as soon as it boots up. The 2-in-1 laptop has a battery life of up to 15 hours, and with fast charging technology, about 50% of its battery will be replenished after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

Most 2-in-1 laptops usually cost more than traditional laptops because of their extra form factors, but with HP’s discount, the price of the powerful HP Envy x360 is down to $900 from its sticker price of $1,200. That’s $300 in savings, though you might want to hurry up and finalize your purchase if you want to enjoy it. The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop will prove to be a valuable everyday companion, so don’t think twice — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can.

