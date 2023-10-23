If you’re looking for an affordable laptop that’s designed to handle basic tasks, but you want it with a relatively large screen, then you should set your sights on the HP Laptop 17z. Originally priced at $500, it’s currently available from HP’s ongoing 72-hour flash sale for an even cheaper $300 after a $200 discount. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute before you complete your purchase though, as there’s a chance that stocks are no longer available by then — buy the laptop right now.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

The HP Laptop 17z won’t have trouble dealing with simple processes such as browsing the internet, carrying out online research, and building reports with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. It’s a far cry from the performance of the best laptops, but if you won’t be dealing with demanding activities like video editing, then the HP Laptop 17z may be more than enough for you.

One of the main selling points of the HP Laptop 17z is its 17.3-inch screen with HD+ resolution, as it’s rare to get a large display on such an affordable laptop. It’s perfect for working on projects as you can see all the details, but it’s also great for watching streaming shows. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 128GB SSD, so you can use the device as soon as you unbox it, and it’s equipped with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones so you can join online meetings and make video calls.

HP’s 72-hour flash sale is loaded with laptop deals, but this one offers amazing value — the HP Laptop 17z for just $300, following a $200 discount on its sticker price of $500. While there’s still some time before the sale ends, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately because the device may get sold out sooner than you expect. The HP Laptop 17z is a steal at its lowered price, so before other shoppers get all the stocks, you should complete the transaction as soon as you can.

