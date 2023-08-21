HP just rolled out a long list of laptop deals, so you’re in luck if you’re planning to buy one. Whether you’re thinking of buying a new laptop for work, school, gaming, or entertainment, HP has something in store for you, but if you need help in narrowing down your choices, we’ve rounded up the five best offers that are still available. You’re going to have to hurry with your decision though, because we’re not sure how long stocks will last for these bargains.

HP Chromebook 15at — $220, was $300

Shoppers often turn to Chromebook deals for cheaper alternatives to Windows-powered laptops. The HP Chromebook 15at is a popular choice, with its 15.6-inch screen featuring HD resolution for sharp details when working on projects and watching streaming content. As a Chromebook that utilizes web-based apps, it still runs smoothly even if it’s equipped with relatively low-end components like the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC.

HP Laptop 15z — $280, was $460

HP is one of the best laptop brands because of its reliable products, which extends to affordable devices like the HP Laptop 15z. It’s enough for handling basic tasks like typing documents and browsing the internet with its AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch screen with HD resolution, and a 128GB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

HP Laptop 17t — $350, was $500

If you want a larger screen on your laptop, then you should go for the HP Laptop 17t, which features a 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution. The size makes looking at the screen easier on the eyes while you’re making presentations or catching up to streaming shows. Performance is enough for everyday tasks with its Intel Celeron N200 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ll have enough space for your files with the laptop’s 256GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop — $670, was $900

You don’t have to spend a fortune on gaming laptop deals because there are offers for budget devices like the HP Victus 15. You’ll be able to play the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, AMD Radeon RX6500M Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, though you may have to go with low graphics settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home, so you can start installing your favorite games right away, and a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

HP Spectre x360 16 — $1,300, was $1,750

If you want a reliable and versatile laptop, the HP Spectre x360 16 may be the perfect choice for you. It features powerful components with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, with a 1TB SSD for storage and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. Also, as a 2-in-1 laptop, it can easily switch between laptop form and tablet form by flipping the 16-inch touchscreen with 3K+ resolution all the way back, so you can choose the mode that’s more suitable for any given situation.

