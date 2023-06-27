If you need a new printer, you shouldn’t settle for just any machine. You don’t have to when HP has great laser printer deals like this one. Right now their LaserJet M209dwe printer is down to just $99 after a $50 discount. You can’t get much cheaper than that while still keeping all the standard features. On top of that, you get six free months of HP’s Instant Ink program, which ships new cartridges right to your house. Grab it before it’s gone by hitting the big red button. If you’re not quite sure if it has all the features you need, or don’t even know what features you need, read our breakdown below.

Why you should buy this HP LaserJet printer

This is a pretty basic printer. It only prints in black and white. It doesn’t have a scanner or a fax machine, although you can connect it to a smartphone and fax photos that are on your phone. What it does do is print fast and well. It can print a page in under seven seconds, which is important if you’re printing massive packets with dozens of pages. Overall it can get up to 30 pages per minute, depending on the amount of lines on each page. It will print up to 600 x 600 dpi. It’s primarily meant for printing text documents. In that way, the machine being so basic is actually an advantage. How many times has your printer refused to print a black and white page because it’s out of cyan ink? Not a problem here.

The HP Instant Ink subscription is worth the $99 on its own. You’ll never run out of ink with this system. You can connect the printer to HP+, which will automatically order a new cartridge for you when yours is running low. The printer just tells HP that you’re out of ink, and before you even notice, a new package arrives at your doorstep. You get six months of Instant Ink with this printer. Instant Ink is a subscription service that lets you save up to 50% on HP ink and toner.

Grab the HP LaserJet M209dwe while its 33% off — down to just $99 after a $50 discount. HP seems intent on selling as many as possible, so it might not stick around for long. If you need a cheap printer, this is your best option today.

Editors' Recommendations