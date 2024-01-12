This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $650 off today

If you want a powerful gaming laptop, you should be ready to make a huge purchase because you’re not going to get fast performance from a machine that you can buy for cheap. You should be on the lookout for discounts though, such as Best Buy’s offer for the HP Omen 16 that slashes its price to $1,200 from $1,850. The $650 in savings will go a long way towards building out the rest of your collection of video games and accessories, but you’ll only get it if you hurry with the transaction because the bargain may sell out much sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

If you want to play the best PC games at their highest settings and get yourself prepared for upcoming PC games, go for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop. With this configuration that features the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, you’ll no longer have to check if your device can meet the minimum requirements of video games that you want to play. The HP Omen 16 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so it will be ready to start installing and downloading games into its 512GB SSD as soon as you boot it up for the first time.

The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop is equipped with a 16-inch display that’s sharp and colorful due to its Full HD resolution, and movements on the screen will be smooth thanks to its 165Hz refresh rate. The machine also comes with the Omen Tempest cooling technology, so even if you end up playing for several hours, you won’t have to worry about any overheating.

There are different kinds of gaming laptop deals out there, including offers for budget-friendly devices, but the HP Omen 16 isn’t one of those. This powerful machine, which originally costs $1,850, is down to a more affordable $1,200 following a $650 discount from Best Buy. You’re going to miss out on the savings if you take up too much time thinking about it though, so we’re urging you to push through with the transaction as fast as you can. You simply won’t regret going for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop, especially at this price.

Editors' Recommendations