 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $650 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Forza Horizon 5 running on the HP Omen 16.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you want a powerful gaming laptop, you should be ready to make a huge purchase because you’re not going to get fast performance from a machine that you can buy for cheap. You should be on the lookout for discounts though, such as Best Buy’s offer for the HP Omen 16 that slashes its price to $1,200 from $1,850. The $650 in savings will go a long way towards building out the rest of your collection of video games and accessories, but you’ll only get it if you hurry with the transaction because the bargain may sell out much sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

If you want to play the best PC games at their highest settings and get yourself prepared for upcoming PC games, go for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop. With this configuration that features the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, you’ll no longer have to check if your device can meet the minimum requirements of video games that you want to play. The HP Omen 16 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so it will be ready to start installing and downloading games into its 512GB SSD as soon as you boot it up for the first time.

The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop is equipped with a 16-inch display that’s sharp and colorful due to its Full HD resolution, and movements on the screen will be smooth thanks to its 165Hz refresh rate. The machine also comes with the Omen Tempest cooling technology, so even if you end up playing for several hours, you won’t have to worry about any overheating.

Related

There are different kinds of gaming laptop deals out there, including offers for budget-friendly devices, but the HP Omen 16 isn’t one of those. This powerful machine, which originally costs $1,850, is down to a more affordable $1,200 following a $650 discount from Best Buy. You’re going to miss out on the savings if you take up too much time thinking about it though, so we’re urging you to push through with the transaction as fast as you can. You simply won’t regret going for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop, especially at this price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 17-inch HP Envy is $400 off during this sale
An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

It’s HP’s Back to Business Sale, and you can save big for a limited time on the HP Envy 17. Save $400 instantly with the price marked down from $1,250 to $850, direct from HP itself. It is almost as good as the August deal we saw, where the price was marked down to $790. Still, we keep our finger on the pulse of HP Envy deals and still judge this as an excellent deal for one of our favorite computers. 

Why you should buy the HP Envy 17
The enormous 17-inch OLED touch screen is commanding upon first sight, with 178-degree wide-viewing angles and a beautiful 1080p resolution. It makes viewing your favorite content a delight with a 100% sRGB display that brings colors to life. Behind the scenes, it is a reliable workhorse that is powered by a 13th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics and Windows 11 Home. It is a perfect fit for students and professionals who need a Windows laptop for browsing the web, creating documents, and checking email with 16 gigabytes of memory and 512 gigabytes of SSD storage. With Bang & Olufsen audio, you can enjoy your time off while you check out your favorite artist’s new album or catch the latest Tom Hanks flick. Other HP Envy 17 highlights include a 5-megapixel camera, HP Fast Charge technology, and HP QuickDrop connectivity to sync your HP devices. A one-year limited hardware warranty comes included with your purchase. 

Read more
The best Dell laptops for business in 2024
Woman on couch with XPS 17 on her lap.

Dell is one of the more popular laptop brands on the market, as it has several lineups that make good options for students and the everyday user. But Dell is also regarded as one of the best laptop brands for businesses to consider, and the manufacturer behind some of the best laptops for working from home. Its Latitude, Vostsro, Inspiron, and XPS laptop lineups each have something to offer working professionals, entrepreneurs, and IT departments. There are a lot of Dell models out there to consider when shopping for a new business laptop, so we’ve tracked down what we think are the best. Read onward for our selections, and for more information on which may be the best Dell laptop for your business needs.
The best Dell laptops for business

Buy the

Read more
Hurry! This HP 17-inch laptop is discounted from $500 to $290
The HP 15 laptop on a table.

If you want to buy a laptop with a relatively large screen but you don't want to break the bank with your purchase, then you should set your sights on the HP Laptop 17z. It already provides amazing value for money at its original price of $500, but HP is currently selling the laptop with a $210 discount so it's down to a more affordable $290. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, so if you want to take advantage of one of the most interesting laptop deals in the market right now, you're going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z
The appeal of 17-inch laptops comes not just from their larger display compared their peers, but also the additional space for their keyboard for a more comfortable typing experience. The HP Laptop 17z is one of the more affordable ways of enjoying these benefits, with a 17.3-inch screen offering HD+ resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and a full-size island-style keyboard with a numeric keypad just like the traditional keyboards for desktop computers.

Read more