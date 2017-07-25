HP revamps the Pavilion all-in-one as a family-focused device

Why it matters to you If you need a new family PC, HP's Pavilion all-in-ones do offer a lot, though it's worth noting that their gaming capabilities will not be particularly strong.

HP has announced an overhauled and revamped Pavilion lineup of all-in-one PCs, designing it as a catchall device type with families in mind. As suitable for kids finishing up homework as it is in letting the adults pay bills and check out recipes for dinner, these devices pack the latest Intel hardware for high-speed processing and a large HD display for crisp visuals.

While all-in-one PCs aren’t for everyone and gamers might still like to run a boxy desktop system that doesn’t look too dissimilar to PCs of the early 21st century, everyday systems for everyday use can opt for something sleeker. All-in-ones like HP’s new Pavilions pack all of the powerful hardware inside the monitor, making for a neat and compact package, even as they accommodate an expansive, widescreen display.

The new Pavilion lineup is offered in two size options: 23.8-inch and 27-inch, diagonally, with options for an ultra-thin bezel design and fabric-coated speakers. Each of those screens features touchscreen functionality too, allowing for a variety of input methods. Resolution options vary from 1080P full-HD, all the way up to 4K.

On the inside HP will offer up to a Core-i7 Intel processor from the seventh-generation paired with 16GB of RAM. If you want your all-in-one to be a dab hand at basic gaming, there’s also the option for an AMD Radeon 530 graphics chip for added power.

Storage-wise there will be options for hard drives and more modern solid-state drives. Each all-in-one also comes with HDMI in and out connectors, as well as a 3-in-1 media card slot, a single USB Type-C port, a pair of USB 3.0 Type-A connectors and two USB 2.0 connectors, too.

Although there is a webcam built in to the display, HP has given a thought to those conscious of personal and family privacy. Each Pavilion all-in-one is fitted with a privacy screen for the camera, which covers it when not in use. There is also a hard-cut for both microphone and camera, so they are automatically disabled when not being actively used.

Regardless of which options you pick with the new Pavilions though, each comes with an adjustable display that can tilt and lean to your specifications and a sculpture-like stand, which gives it a unique, minimalist look.

We’re also told that HP has taken steps to minimize software clutter, drastically reducing the amount of pre-installed software.

Although HP has yet to reveal a launch date for the new systems, they are listed on the official site as “coming soon.” Pricing information hasn’t been announced either, though the last generation started at around the $750 mark.