This HP gaming PC just had its price slashed from $830 to only $530

The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
HP

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars right away on gaming PC deals if all you need is a starter machine, as there are cheap but reliable options like the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop. From its original price of $830, it’s down to a more affordable $530 following a $300 discount from HP. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want to take advantage of it, there’s no time to waste — stop hesitating and proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop

The HP Victus 15L won’t match up to the best gaming PCs in terms of its performance, as it’s only equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Arc A380 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. However, these specifications are enough to run the best PC games, though you’ll have to sacrifice visual quality for some of the more demanding titles. That’s not a bad trade-off for a gaming desktop this cheap, as you can also combine it with some of the more affordable choices from our roundup of monitor deals.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD, you can start installing your favorite games on the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop right after you turn it on. You won’t find it lacking in terms of ports for your accessories as there are four USB-A ports and a USB-C port at the front, and another four USB-A ports at the back. The gaming PC also comes with the Omen Gaming Hub, through which you can access settings for software and hardware such as overclocking options, lighting controls, and performance adjustments.

It’s not the most powerful machine out there for gamers, but the HP Victus 15L is the perfect starter gaming PC as it strikes a good balance between decent performance and an affordable price. It’s currently on sale from HP with a $300 discount on its sticker price of $830, so you’ll only have to pay $530. You’re going to have to act quick if you want to secure your own HP Victus 15L gaming desktop for this cheap though, as stocks may already be running low. If you delay to tomorrow, you may already be too late.

