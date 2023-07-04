 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP 4th of July sale: get a gaming PC with an RTX 3060 for under $950

Albert Bassili
By
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

HP has been quite impressive recently with its OMEN lineup of laptops and Desktops, and it’s done a pretty great job of the Victus as well, giving you a great gaming PC for a great price. In fact, HP is even discounting it further for the 4th of July, with a $920 price tag instead of the $1,400 it usually goes for, which is a significant $480 discount.

Why you should buy the Victus by HP 15L

Under the hood, the Victus 15L runs an RTX 3060, which is a relatively powerful card, and while it won’t win any awards, it’s great if you want a mid-range graphics card. In fact, you’ll be able to play everything from Diablo 4 to Call of Duty: Warzone with relatively good settings, although you’ll likely have to give up some graphical settings for a higher framerate. Luckily, this RTX 3060 has 12 GB of VRAM, so you can use RTX DLSS to help with better graphics and higher graphical settings. The Victus 15L also has a ton of space, with a 512Gb SSD for primary storage and a 1TB HDD for secondary storage. However, the latter won’t be great for AAA gaming, so keep those on the primary storage, or consider upgrading it yourself.

As for the CPU, you get an Intel Core i7-12700, a mid-to-high-end processor that will be more than enough for most folks; whether you’re doing productivity tasks, editing, or streaming, you won’t likely bump up against the i7’s limit. RAM is also pretty good at 16GB of DDR4, which isn’t the fastest, but it’s a great base for a sub $1,000 pre-built desktop, and you can always upgrade it up to 32GB RAM. That will mean replacing the current RAM sticks, but, much like the SSD upgrade, it’s not a complex operation if you’re even slightly tech-savvy.

Related

Overall, the HP Victus 15L is a great mid-range gaming desktop at an incredibly low price from HP’s 4th of July deal. Considering that an RTX 3060 alone could run you $300, the discounted price of $920 is pretty great, although, as always, it’s worth checking out some other gaming PC deals, although we doubt you’ll find a better RTX 3060 build for cheaper.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This 14-inch HP laptop is on sale for $179, and selling fast
HP Stream 13

Many people don't need to pick up the best laptop with the best GPU or CPU or a big screen, but instead, just need something basic to get online and do a bit of work or access their entertainment content. That's where the HP Stream comes in; it's a small, budget laptop without much power under the hood but perfect for the basics. There's even a great discount from Walmart that brings it down to $179 from $209, making it all that more affordable.

Why you should buy the HP Stream
The first thing you'll notice about the HP Stream is the 14-inch screen, which runs at a 1366 x 768 resolution, which isn't very high, but at least with a 14-inch screen, the pixel density is higher, so it's not too bad. Similarly, the 220nits of peak brightness won't let you watch anything in sunlight, but it's good enough for indoor use anytime. Luckily, it's also relatively lightweight at 3.2 pounds, and combined with the smaller size, it's easy to carry around with you, making this a great portable entertainment device. As for the battery life, you'll get about 8 hours out of it, which is impressive for a budget laptop of this size.

Read more
Lenovo 4th of July sale drops the price of this ThinkPad from $939 to $229
The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e at a side angle displaying a browser window.

4th of July sales are always a great time to check out cheap laptop deals. It's unlikely you'll get cheaper than this deal at Lenovo. Today, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e for just $229. Lenovo reckons it's usually priced at $939 so you're saving $710 off the regular price. Honestly, that's very unlikely given the spec. Lenovo uses an estimated value system which tends to overvalue the MSRP of its products. Still, regardless of the price you're actually saving, being able to buy any Lenovo laptop for $229 is pretty sweet. Let's take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e
The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That means it won't be competing with the best laptops around given it's not exactly speedy but it covers the basics for working on the move. It's great to see SSD storage instead of eMMC storage at this price, meaning you gain a small but important speed boost while you work or study. Perhaps the bigger highlight here is its 11.6-inch HD screen which is a touchscreen and offers 250 nits of brightness. The laptop also comes with a garaged pen so you can easily use the stylus to sketch out designs rather than solely depend on your fingers.

Read more
Save $700 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090
The side of the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop.

Alienware makes some of the best-looking gaming PCs on the market, evidenced by their Aurora lineup of desktops, which look like they were ripped directly off a spaceship. Combine that with some beefy specs under the hood, and you get something often prohibitively expensive, especially for this version with an RTX 4090. Luckily, Dell has a great deal that discounts the Aurora R15 down to $3,700 from $4,400, which is very substantial.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15
As mentioned in the introduction, this version of the Alienware Aurora R15 has one of the best GPUs on the market, the RTX 4090, which means you can push 4k resolutions with high graphics and refresh rate. In fact, it should handle all modern AAA games, including Cyberpunk, which is nutritiously a resource hog, at ultra settings, and potentially even with Ray Tracing on. However, you might have to use RTX DLSS to get 100+ frames per second, which is an ok compromise. Paired with the RTX 4090 is the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, easily one of the best CPUs on the market, and more than enough to not bottleneck the 4090 while still providing enough processing capacity to stream to Twitch or Youtube. It also means the Aurora R15 is very versatile as it can edit video and audio and even render 3D models in graphical software.

Read more