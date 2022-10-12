 Skip to main content
Save $150 on this gaming PC with an RTX 3080, 1TB SSD today

Albert Bassili
By
iBUYPOWER Trace MR gaming Desktop next to keyboard and mouse side-on view

It can be pretty daunting to build your own PC from scratch, and while the outcome is rewarding, for many folks, there’s not enough time or experience to build a PC on their own. That’s where pre-built gaming PCs are a huge help, and with all these Best Buy Prime Day deals going around, there are many options for you. For example, this TraceMR pre-built from iBUYPOWER is going for $1,800, a $150 discount on the $1,950 list price, which is enough to buy yourself an extra peripheral.

Why you should buy the iBUYPOWER TraceMR Gaming Desktop

What makes the TracerMR such a powerful gaming desktop is the RTX 3080, which is easily one of the top five cards on the market when it comes to the best consumer value for power. That means that you can pick Prime Day monitor deals that include 4k and 144Hz refresh rates without worrying about your GPU not being able to hit both, even in modern AAA games, although you may need to compromise very slightly on graphical settings. Paired with that is the 12th gen Intel i7-12700KF, a high-end CPU, only superseded by the i9 and the AMD equivalent, and gives you a lot of room for productivity work, day-to-day use and even streaming to Twitch or YouTube if you were considering going into that.

Other internals includes 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for storage; both are great components for this level and budget of PC and more than enough for most folks, even those on the edge of being power users. What’s even better, though, is that the deal includes a gaming keyboard and mouse, so you get everything you need right out of the box, and while they won’t compare to some of the best gaming mice and best keyboards, they’re good starter gear before you sink even more money into the other peripherals.

While there are some cheaper options for gaming PCs, none of them have such a powerful GPU and CPU combo under the hood, so if you want a high-end gaming rig, this is the way to go, and you can even get it for $150 off the $1,950 list price from Best Buy. Of course, if you want a few more options, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals to take a look at and other gaming PC deals you can consider.

