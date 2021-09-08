At its Tech World conference, Lenovo took the wraps off of three new monitors, including two new panels for gamers under its G brand and a professional-grade ThinkVision P27u-20 display with support for Thunderbolt 4.

With its ThinkVision brand, the P27u-20 comes with many features that enterprise and businesses seek, including support for 4K UHD resolution on its 27-inch screen, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and factory-calibrated panels for color accuracy.

The highlight of the ThinkVision is its Thunderbolt 4 port, which provides for a single-cable docking solution that allows you to connect to the display’s built-in USB hub.

The RJ45 Ethernet port is another port not commonly found on rival monitors and facilitates fast network connection, the company claims. Thunderbolt 4 support means this monitor is ready for systems sporting Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, as well as the next-gen Alder Lake platform.

The Thunderbolt 4 cable will also connect you to multiple USB ports on the bottom of the panel, though older desktops and laptops can also connect to the screen via HDMI or DisplayPort.

The ThinkVision P27u-20 comes with built-in speakers, which can be combined with an optional webcam for easy videoconferencing. The ergonomics of the monitor’s stand unlock support for lift, tilt, pivot, and swivel capabilities.

Lenovo G27e-20 and G24e-20

The company also unveiled two new G-series monitors designed for gaming and use in homes and home offices. The company claims that these monitors, with a more discrete and understated black design, are made for college students, gamers, and young professionals. The larger G27e-20 comes with a 27-inch display, while the smaller G24e-20 comes with a 23.8-inch panel with antiglare coating.

Both panels are based on the VA screen technology, rather than IPS, and support AMD’s FreeSync for fast 1ms Moving Picture Response Time for responsive gaming and a 100Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 120Hz.

“VA panels use vertically aligned liquid crystals which tilt when lit to control colors and contrast shifts from multiple viewing angles,” Lenovo said. “Plus, the innovative Lenovo Artery software platform provides a simple graphical interface for users to quickly control display attributes and adjust color settings for a more comfortable experience.”

Resolution is set to HD, which makes these monitors more affordable, and display brightness comes in at 300 nits. Both models also support up to 95% of the SRGB color space for color accuracy. You can connect your PC to the panel using either HDMI or DisplayPort.

Both gaming monitors will be available in October, and pricing starts at $209 for the smaller model. The larger G27e-20 will be priced at $239. For professionals, the ThinkVision P27u-20 will be available in December for a starting price of $769.

Editors' Recommendations