This 32-inch LG QHD monitor is $100 off at Best Buy

With a huge $100 off, the LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD G-Sync monitor at Best Buy is easily one of the best monitor deals around today. It usually costs $450 but it’s down to $350 for a limited time only making it irresistible for gamers looking to upgrade. If you’re keen to learn more, take a look below at what we have to say about it. Alternatively, just tap the buy button to go straight to Best Buy to make a purchase.

Why you should buy the LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD G-Sync monitor

While it’s the OLED variety that features in our look at the best gaming monitors, you can still be confident that the LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD G-Sync monitor will look great.

Its 32-inch UltraWide profile offers a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440. Its IPS panel provides a response time of just 1 ms while there’s a 165Hz refresh rate that ensures motion blur won’t be a problem no matter what fast-paced games you might be playing. Adding to why it’s ideally suited for gamers, there’s also Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium support to further streamline the experience and cut down on any stuttering or blurring.

Alongside all that, the LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD G-Sync monitor is incredibly simple to use thanks to its pro level of customization to help you get things just how you like them to look. The LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD G-Sync monitor also looks great with its practically bezel-less design, and a curve that looks stylish as well as adds to the immersive experience. Two HDMI inputs mean you can hook up multiple devices at once such as your gaming laptop and your games console. There’s also one DisplayPort 1.4. The LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD G-Sync monitor lacks a USB hub built-in like some of the best monitors but that’s a pretty small compromise to make.

Ideally suited for gamers looking for a great deal, the LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD G-Sync monitor is currently down to just $350 at Best Buy. It normally costs $450 so you save $100 off the regular price making it incredibly tempting. If you’re keen to check it out, hit the button below to see if it’s truly the one for you.

Editors' Recommendations