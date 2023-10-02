 Skip to main content
LG Gram 16 laptop is $700 off in flash deal that ends tonight

Jennifer Allen
By
LG gram 16 laptop
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Best Buy has a great deal of the day for anyone seeking out awesome laptop deals. Right now, you can buy the super stylish LG Gram 16-inch laptop for just $1,000 meaning you save $700 off the regular price of $1,700. If you’ve been waiting for the ideal chance to get the effortlessly sleek laptop for less, this is definitely that moment. For anyone keen to learn more, keep reading or you can simply hit the buy button now to get straight to making a purchase. Remember — this deal ends when today does so you only have a matter of hours to avoid missing out on the $700 discount.

Why you should buy the LG Gram 16

The LG Gram 16-inch laptop is packed with great hardware including a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 i7-1360P processor along with 16GB of fast memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Designed with speed in mind as well as good looks, the LG Gram 16-inch laptop is an ultra-lightweight laptop that’s capable of a lot.

It has a great-looking 16-inch WQXGA non-reflective IPS display with DCI-P3 99% color support and a 16:10 aspect ratio that looks great. Adding to the sense that the LG Gram 16-inch laptop would be a great laptop for watching movies, there’s also Dolby Atmos support via its speakers so you can enjoy 360-degree sound that’s more immersive than most.

For convenience, the LG Gram 16-inch laptop also has a large 80Wh battery, multiple ports like two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, and microSD card slot. It’s all the kind of stuff you’d expect from one of the best laptops around, combining good looks, elegance, and great hardware to boot. LG doesn’t feature among the best laptop brands because it doesn’t make many, but when it does, it knows exactly what to do.

The LG Gram 16-inch laptop is usually priced at $1,700. For today only, you can buy it from Best Buy for just $1,000 so you’re saving a sizeable $700 off the regular price. The catch is that you’ll need to be fast as once the day ends, so does the deal. Take advantage of this deal now if you’ve been looking for a sleek computing solution.

Usually $950, this HP gaming laptop is on sale for $700 right now
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

The HP Victus 15, a gaming laptop that caters to the needs of gamers on a tight budget, is currently even more affordable with the help of a $250 discount from HP. From its original price of $950, it's down to just $700, which is a very cheap price to pay for a decent gaming laptop. You're going to have to push through with the purchase right away if you're interested though, because we're not sure if this offer will still be around for you to shop tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop
For its price, you shouldn't expect the HP Victus 15 to challenge the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops. However, it's capable of running the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, and 8GB of RAM, though you may have to dial down the graphics to the lowest settings for the more demanding titles. For most gamers, that's a perfect acceptable compromise considering this gaming laptop is below $1,000.

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware, Razer, HP and more
The Corsair Voyager a1600 gaming laptop set up with a monitor and other accessories on a desk.

Many of the best laptops are great for multi-purpose use, but if you’re looking to take on some of the best PC games, you’re going to want to get yourself a gaming laptop. The best gaming laptops offer hardware geared specifically for gameplay action, and many of them offer some savings. That’s certainly the case right now, as there are a lot of gaming laptop deals taking place. Many of the best laptop brands have gaming laptop deals taking place, and the likes of big time gaming brands like Alienware and Razer have models discounted right now as well.
HP Victus 16 — $600, was $900

With the HP Victus 16 you’re getting an incredible gaming laptop. As it’s built for this deal it has specs that are closer to entry-level gaming laptops, but that shouldn’t be any reason to stay away if you’re shopping on a budget. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display, a 13-generation Intel processor, and 8GB of RAM. It also has a popular mobile graphics card in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. The HP Victus 16 comes with Windows 11 preinstalled, and should have you gaming in no time once you get it out of the box.

Read more
Best Dell laptop deals: Cheap laptops on sale from $300 to $2,000
dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Dell is almost universally considered one of the best laptop brands, and that may lead many to believe it can be hard to get a Dell laptop at a discount. Dell, however, is always coming up with some of the best laptop deals, and that’s certainly the case right now. Many of the best Dell laptop deals include newer models, but you’ll also find some impressive discounts on laptops that are a generation or two old yet still managing to hold their own. We’ve rounded up all of the best Dell laptop deals out there, so read onward for more details on how to land some savings.

Dell Inspiron 15 -- $300, was $330

Read more