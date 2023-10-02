Best Buy has a great deal of the day for anyone seeking out awesome laptop deals. Right now, you can buy the super stylish LG Gram 16-inch laptop for just $1,000 meaning you save $700 off the regular price of $1,700. If you’ve been waiting for the ideal chance to get the effortlessly sleek laptop for less, this is definitely that moment. For anyone keen to learn more, keep reading or you can simply hit the buy button now to get straight to making a purchase. Remember — this deal ends when today does so you only have a matter of hours to avoid missing out on the $700 discount.

Why you should buy the LG Gram 16

The LG Gram 16-inch laptop is packed with great hardware including a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 i7-1360P processor along with 16GB of fast memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Designed with speed in mind as well as good looks, the LG Gram 16-inch laptop is an ultra-lightweight laptop that’s capable of a lot.

It has a great-looking 16-inch WQXGA non-reflective IPS display with DCI-P3 99% color support and a 16:10 aspect ratio that looks great. Adding to the sense that the LG Gram 16-inch laptop would be a great laptop for watching movies, there’s also Dolby Atmos support via its speakers so you can enjoy 360-degree sound that’s more immersive than most.

For convenience, the LG Gram 16-inch laptop also has a large 80Wh battery, multiple ports like two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, and microSD card slot. It’s all the kind of stuff you’d expect from one of the best laptops around, combining good looks, elegance, and great hardware to boot. LG doesn’t feature among the best laptop brands because it doesn’t make many, but when it does, it knows exactly what to do.

The LG Gram 16-inch laptop is usually priced at $1,700. For today only, you can buy it from Best Buy for just $1,000 so you’re saving a sizeable $700 off the regular price. The catch is that you’ll need to be fast as once the day ends, so does the deal. Take advantage of this deal now if you’ve been looking for a sleek computing solution.

Editors' Recommendations