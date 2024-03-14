 Skip to main content
LG Gram laptops are heavily discounted — up to $700 off

If you want your next Windows 11 laptop to be both powerful and stylish, you’re going to want to take advantage of the discounts in this ongoing sale for LG Gram laptops. With prices that start at $700 and savings as much as that same amount, there will be something among these bargains that should catch your eye. We’ve recommended our top picks among the available laptop deals below, but feel free to take a look at all the offers. You better hurry with your purchase though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before these prices return to normal.

What to buy in the LG Gram laptop sale

LG Gram 17 2021 laptop
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The cheapest option in LG’s sale of laptops is the LG UltraPC 16, which is instead of $1,000 for savings of $300. The device is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, AMD Radeon Vega Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, with a 16-inch WUXGA screen and a 512GB SSD. The next one is the LG Gram 14, which is also $300 off so it’s instead of $1,100. This laptop, which comes with a 14-inch WUXGA display, is equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

If you need a versatile device that can function as both a laptop and a tablet, then the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 should be your pick. This 2-in-1 laptop, which features a 16-inch WQXGA touchscreen, is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 Evo processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It’s from $1,600, for savings of $600. However, if you want a large display on your laptop, get the LG Gram 17 with a 17-inch WQXGA display. With the biggest discount in the sale at $700, its price is from $2,000, which is a steal for a machine with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 Evo processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

For those who want to try a laptop with an OLED display, we recommend the LG Gram Style 16 and its 16-inch OLED screen with 3K resolution. Packing the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 Evo processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this device is , following a $600 discount on its sticker price of $2,000.

You can’t go wrong with an LG Gram laptop, especially now that you can get one for cheaper than usual in this ongoing sale from LG. However, if you want to pocket the savings of up to $700, you’ll need to act fast because we’re not sure how long these discounts will last. Whether you select an offer from the ones we’ve highlighted above, or you’ve made your pick after going through all the available deals yourself, you should proceed with the transaction immediately if you want to secure your new LG Gram laptop with a lowered price.

