Grab a 4K LG Ultrafine IPS monitor for just $350 with limited-time deal

While 4K monitors may be cheaper today than they’ve ever been, they’re still normally not this cheap. At just $350, the certified refurbished UltraFine 4K monitor is one of the most affordable out there, and with a USB-C port, it makes it a great option for those wanting additional detail for a MacBook.

Typically when buying some of the best 4K monitors, you need to spend upward of $400, or even $500 to get something good. That’s not the case with this new Amazon deal, where the $450 price tag of the LG Ultrafine 4K has been reduced significantly. Unfortunately, we’re coming to this deal a little late, as there were a handful of refurbished monitors going at $200 earlier on, but $350 is still a great price for this ultra-high-definition display.

It is important to highlight, however, that this is a refurbished model, which means that it’s not brand new. As a certified refurbishment though, it is sold with a 90-day manufacturer warranty, so if there are any immediate problems, you can get your money back or a replacement model.

With that caveat out of the way though, the LG Ultrafine is an intriguing 4K display, in that it’s not the typical 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160, nor the projectionist 4K that’s sometimes touted — 4096 × 2160. The LG display is instead 4096 x 2305, which gives it a pixel density of 219 per inch.

That’s on the high-end of most 4K displays, but that’s because this is actually a relatively small monitor by modern standards, at just 21.5 inches diagonally. That’s not to say it’s antiquated. Alongside its impressive resolution, this Ultrafine display also sports a USB-C port, which makes it capable of acting as an external monitor for modern MacBooks, as KnowTechnie highlights. Its bigger brother, the Ultrafine 5K was listed as one of our favorite monitors for MacBooks in our guide, so it’s in good company.

Other notable features of this display include its impressive brightness of 500cd/m², a versatile display stand that can be adjusted to give you the best viewing angle and height for your everyday use, and good color support with 99 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut supported.

