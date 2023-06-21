 Skip to main content
There’s a lot to protect yourself from online these days, with keeping tabs on the best antivirus software pretty much a necessity. Today you can save quite a bit along the way, at least, as Malwarebytes is offering a bundled discount on one of its subscription tiers. You can get Malwarebytes Premium for just $80 for a one year subscription, and included with it are six free pieces of software that will go a long way toward keeping your identity, data, and digital accounts protected. All told their normal price would reach $390 per year, but with this Malwarebytes Premium bundle you can have them all for just $80 per year.

Why you should get the Malwarebytes Premium subscription bundle

Ransomware, spyware, adware, viruses, and other malware are as active as they’ve ever been, and with the rise of social media and online shopping we also have data tracking to worry about. Your mind can be put at ease for much of this with Malwarebytes Premium. It offers smarter, safer protection for all of your devices, and like all of the best identity theft protection, Malwarebytes lets you rest easy knowing it’s finding and crushing threats traditional antivirus software often misses. Malwarebytes has even integrated AI-powered security into its software, and it’s constantly being updated with the latest intelligence from its threat detection team.

Bundled with Malwarebytes’ antivirus software as part of this deal are six apps crucial to your online software. They include a Malwarebytes Privacy VPN, 1Password, Nordlocker, Hotspot Max by Connectify, TextExpander, and Snagit by TechSmith. The Malwarebytes Privacy VPN stands out as a particularly impressive part of the bundle, particularly if you’re looking for a VPN service and aren’t finding what you like among the best VPN services. Additionally, 1Password is the easiest and safest way to share passwords and credit cards across devices and accounts, and Nordlocker is a highly-touted encrypted cloud storage service. This Malwarebytes Premium subscription and app bundle is the perfect way to ensure your digital world remains private.

While a Malwarebytes Premium subscription and all of these bundled apps would regularly cost almost $400 per year, you can get them all for just $80 per year right now. Click over to Malwarebytes now and save big on protecting your digital world.

