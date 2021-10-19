  1. Computing

Microsoft seems to be pushing developers away from UWP Windows apps

By

Microsoft recently updated guides for developers regarding Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps. The company is now showing developers how they can migrate their UWP apps to the newer Windows App SDK, hinting at a shift away from the traditional Windows-first app types that have been around in the Microsoft Store in Windows since as late as 2015.

With the new documentation, Microsoft makes it clear why developers might want to use the Windows App SDK over the UWP. There are several benefits including improved compatibility, faster updates, and new elements of design, as well as an ease of consumption coming with the Windows UI 3 and WebView2 libraries. It also complements existing platforms with a common set of APIs and tools.

A graphic explaining UWP apps.

Essentially, the guide is necessary because of coding changes, and the fact that UWP won’t be getting any of these new features. In fact, Windows developer Rafael Rivera mentioned that this could mean that UWP developer tools will only be getting bug, reliability, and other security fixes going forward.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean that Microsoft is forcing developers to move away from the UWP. Rather, it seems to be a slow fading away. The FAQs in the documentation mention that if a developer is happy with the UWP, there’s no need to migrate the project type, as the “underlying WinUI 2.x code and the Windows SDK will continue to support UWP project types.”

This move makes sense for Microsoft. Windows 11 supports three kinds of apps, including UWP apps, Progressive Web Apps, and Win32 desktop apps. The Windows App SDK helps in porting old apps to these new standards.  There’s also the fact that apps designed for HoloLens headsets, as well as Xbox consoles, are still based on the UWP format. So, UWP could still be around for legacy reasons.

Similar to what Apple did in the transition to Apple silicon, this new documentation is about supporting developers and pushing them to the latest and greatest offered by Microsoft. The switch in code also isn’t something that average people might notice, as apps should still feel and look the same regardless. This is more of a developer change.

Editors' Recommendations

Google’s Pixel Fall Launch event: Everything Google announced today

The Pixel 6 in Orange with an orange wallpaper.

Pixel Fall Launch: How to watch the event live

Google Pixel 6 Image Composite.

Wyze Video Doorbell Pro gets double the features at double the price

Wyze Doorbell Pro

The Fisher-Price Chatter telephone of your youth is back, now with Bluetooth

Image of Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone.

How powerful is the M1 Max’s GPU? Estimates say possibly more than a PS5

apple m1 max chip

Which AirPods should you buy in 2021?

apple airpods 3 new 2021 6

Google hopes to shatter smartphone sales records with Pixel 6 launch

Google Pixel 6 camera module.

Xbox Game Pass finally brings Outriders to PC today

outriders fire fight

Fortnite season 8, week 5 challenge guide: Ragsy

Ragsy from Fortnite.

Fortnite season 8, week 5 challenge guide: Dire

Dire from Fortnite.

What is Apple Music?

iPhone with Apple Music logo on the screen. A pair of Earpods lay next to it.

The best iPhone 13 battery cases for 2021

iPhone 13 battery case feat image.

Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a Game of the Year Edition on Game Pass

microsoft flight simulator game of the year edition announced sim goty