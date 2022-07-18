 Skip to main content
Microsoft confirms Outlook is down for some users

Jacob Roach
By

Outlook’s email servers are experiencing difficulties, as confirmed by a tweet from Microsoft on Monday morning. It’s unclear right now which users are affected, as some Digital Trends writers were able to access email without any issues. Others are able to access Outlook but are experiencing slower performance.

It appears the issue is focused around Exchange Online, and Microsoft says more details are available to Outlook admins under the EX401976 and OL401977 codes. Although the issue doesn’t affect all users, it’s still a significant outage. Down Detector, which tracks outages for online services, has received thousands of user reports centered around Outlook since around 6am PT.

Outlook outages on Down Detector.

Microsoft says it suspects network drops are contributing to the outage, and the team is currently working on a fix for the issue. We’ll update this article once we have more details on when a fix is available.

This is a breaking story, and we’ll update it as more details become available. 

