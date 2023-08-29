Best Buy just knocked $300 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

If you’re looking for great laptop deals for taking to class, work, or simply to use in a coffee shop while you work on the next great novel, you’ll love what Best Buy has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for $1,000 meaning you’re saving $300 off the regular price of $1,300. That’s significant savings for anyone considering a new laptop, and we’re here to discuss why you might wish to consider the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 may not be the fastest laptop around but it looks great thanks to its thin and light design, along with its many color options. That makes it ideal for someone who loves the style of a MacBook but prefers to use Windows. While Microsoft doesn’t yet feature on our look at the best laptop brands, it still makes an impression.

With the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are the essentials these days for anyone typing up documents, browsing the internet, or simply streaming their favorite shows. The latter will look great thanks to the 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen which has support for Dolby Vision IQ and has been paired up with Omnisonic speakers that have Dolby Atmos too. A 2256 x 1504 resolution looks sharp at all times. For video calls, you have a camera that can adjust to lighting and skin tones, while there are dual far-field Studio Mics for crisp call quality.

To add to the portable nature of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, it also sports an up to 18-hour battery life that outlasts some of the best laptops around. That means you can use it all day long without worrying about a thing.

However you plan on using the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, it’s a stylish device that’s sure to be practical for many regular users. Normally priced at $1,300, it’s down to $1,000 for a limited time only at Best Buy. To take advantage of the $300 discount, you’ll need to be quick. With the deal likely to end soon, hit the buy button now if it’s the one for you.

