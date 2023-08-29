 Skip to main content
Best Buy just knocked $300 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

If you’re looking for great laptop deals for taking to class, work, or simply to use in a coffee shop while you work on the next great novel, you’ll love what Best Buy has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for $1,000 meaning you’re saving $300 off the regular price of $1,300. That’s significant savings for anyone considering a new laptop, and we’re here to discuss why you might wish to consider the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 may not be the fastest laptop around but it looks great thanks to its thin and light design, along with its many color options. That makes it ideal for someone who loves the style of a MacBook but prefers to use Windows. While Microsoft doesn’t yet feature on our look at the best laptop brands, it still makes an impression.

With the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are the essentials these days for anyone typing up documents, browsing the internet, or simply streaming their favorite shows. The latter will look great thanks to the 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen which has support for Dolby Vision IQ and has been paired up with Omnisonic speakers that have Dolby Atmos too. A 2256 x 1504 resolution looks sharp at all times. For video calls, you have a camera that can adjust to lighting and skin tones, while there are dual far-field Studio Mics for crisp call quality.

To add to the portable nature of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, it also sports an up to 18-hour battery life that outlasts some of the best laptops around. That means you can use it all day long without worrying about a thing.

However you plan on using the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, it’s a stylish device that’s sure to be practical for many regular users. Normally priced at $1,300, it’s down to $1,000 for a limited time only at Best Buy. To take advantage of the $300 discount, you’ll need to be quick. With the deal likely to end soon, hit the buy button now if it’s the one for you.

Lenovo sale knocks up to 76% off top laptops, with prices from $249
Lenovo rolled out laptop deals with discounts of up to 76% off, so if you've been thinking of buying a new laptop, now's the perfect time to make your purchase. There are a lot of models to choose from though, so to help you with your decision, here are the top bargains that are still available. These lowered prices aren't going to last forever though -- in fact, they may be gone sooner than you expect -- so if any one of these offers catches your eye, you're going to have to push through with the transaction immediately if you don't want to miss out.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook -- $249, was $319

Shoppers turn to Chromebook deals as a cheaper alternative to Windows-based laptops. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook fits the bill, as it runs on Google's Chrome OS. The operating system utilizes web-based apps, so even if the device is only equipped with the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, integrated ARM Mali-G52 Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, it will still run smoothly. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook features a 14-inch Full HD screen and a 64Gb eMMC that's supplemented by cloud storage on Google Drive.

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air just got an unprecedented price cut
Best Buy has one of the pick of the Apple deals today, with $200 off the latest Apple MacBook Air 15-inch laptop with M2 chip. Usually priced at $1,299, it's down to $1,099 for a limited time only, easily making this one of the best laptop deals available at the moment. If you have a My Best Buy membership, you even save an extra $50 bringing it down to $1,049. Sure to be popular with mostly everyone, let's take a quick look at what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the 15-inch MacBook Air
One of the best MacBooks around, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is best described as "what Apple has always wanted". It offers the latest M2 chip which has an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU to ensure phenomenal performance with whatever you plan to do with it. Promising to be up to 40 percent faster for editing videos than previous models, it's a powerful system backed up by 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It manages to be so powerful while being very portable.

This cheap Dell laptop just got even cheaper — save 30%
Dell continues to be the go-to place for laptop deals. For anyone seeking a cheap laptop, you're going to love the price on the Dell Inspiron 15. Usually costing $430, it's down to $300 for a limited time making it a great option for students heading back to school. If you want to know more, keep reading while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15
As one of the best laptop brands, you can always rely on Dell to deliver a great product. The Dell Inspiron 15 is on the cheaper end of the laptop spectrum so it won't rival the best laptops, but it's still a good bet for those on a budget.

