This Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal cuts the price to $700 today

There’s always high demand for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals, even for previous-generation models, because of the performance and flexibility of these devices from Microsoft. Here’s an offer that may interest you — the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover at $230 off, so you’ll only have to pay $700 instead of the bundle’s original price of $930. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this discount though, as we’re not sure if stocks will still be available if you decide to delay the transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a mid-cycle update to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. It’s not the latest entry in Microsoft’s line of touchscreen devices — that distinction goes to the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 — which explains why it only comes with the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor. Combined with 8GB of RAM, that’s still more than enough for handling activities such as doing online research, typing reports, and making presentations. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ also comes with a 128GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your files.

The Type Cover that comes with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ enables its ability to transform from tablet mode to laptop mode as a 2-in-1 laptop. It doubles as protection for the device’s 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a 2736 x 1824 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio when it’s closed, and as a keyboard when it’s opened. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is also equipped with a front-facing 5MP HD camera, a rear-facing 8MP camera with autofocus, and a battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is available from Best Buy for just $700, following a $230 discount on the bundle’s original price of $930, for one of the most attractive 2-in-1 laptop deals in the market today. It may not have the latest components, but you’ll still be getting a device that will be able to keep up with your everyday tasks. If you think the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is the perfect choice as your next companion, you’ll want to make the purchase right now in order to enjoy the savings as there’s no telling when the bargain ends.

