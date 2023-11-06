Surface Pro 9 is over $500 off in early Black Friday deal

Microsoft has monopolized the gray area between tablets and computers with its Surface Pro line. The newest entry is the Surface Pro 9, a great option for both professional users and casual users like students. If you’ve been browsing laptop deals and tablet deals and haven’t found something that fits exactly what you need, this discount on the Surface Pro 9 might be just what you’re looking for.

Right now the Surface Pro 9 is down to $1,000 at Best Buy after a $540 discount. Best Buy is labeling this offer as part of their Black Friday deals, but we’re not sure how long it will actually be around. Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale is split up into a few phases, and the deals might end before the shopping holiday actually starts. If you’re interested in a Surface Pro, grab this one before the deal is gone.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a 2-in-1 laptop that falls under the detachable category, according to our laptop buying guide. That means the device offers the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen, and it can switch between these forms by connecting a removable keyboard. The keyboard cover for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 doubles as protection for its 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen when closed, though you have the option of using the device all day as it offers a battery life of up to 15.5 hours on a single charge.

In our comparison of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8, we point out that the designs and sizes of the two devices are similar. That’s because the upgrades are mostly internal, with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 featuring the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a 256GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your files, and since it’s a Microsoft product, there’s no surprise that it’s powered by Windows 11 Home.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with a keyboard cover is available from Best Buy with a $540 discount that pulls its price down to $1,000 from $1,540. Among all the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals that are online right now, this is one of the most tempting offers, which is why we expect that it won’t last long. You can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, but if you want to get it for cheaper than usual, you have no choice but to push through with the purchase immediately. If you hesitate, you’re going to lose this opportunity.

