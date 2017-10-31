Surface Pro line untethers from Wi-Fi with new LTE Advanced model in December

Why it matters to you Microsoft is bringing LTE connectivity to the cream of its Surface crop and that should make it all the more versatile in a hotly competitive market.

Microsoft’s new addition to its line up of Surface Pro devices is looking to make itself less reliant on established Wi-Fi networks and hotspots, with the introduction of the LTE Advanced model. Set to begin shipping out to business customers in December, it will come with a Cat 9 modem for full access to LTE networks, while packing powerful hardware under the hood.

Announced at Microsoft’s Future Decoded show in London, the Surface Pro with LTE Advanced is part of an overall rethink of Microsoft’s product approach, which it claims is more targeted at the actual people who use its products. It’s looking to make them more mobile and part of that is helping to keep customers online wherever they are, hence the LTE support.

The Surface Pro LTE Advanced will come in two configurations: A Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of solid state storage (SSD), and a more affordable model with a Core i5 processor paired up with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, per MSPowerUser. Pricing will start at $1,450 and $1,150, respectively.

Both configurations will utilize a Qualcomm X16 Gigabit Class LTE modem, supporting speeds up to 450Mbps. It is said to be supportive of 20 cellular bands, so should help get users online just about anywhere in the world.

Microsoft claims this is the fastest LTE compatible laptop in its class, comparing it with its contemporary 12-inch and 13-inch model competitors.

Designed to round out its existing Surface offerings, the LTE sits alongside standout entries in the range like the 2017 Surface Pro, which we consider the best 2-in-1 available today. The Surface Pro 4 is no slouch either.

In its announcement of the device, Microsoft took the poetic route to suggest that the Surface Pro with Advanced LTE and indeed, the entire Surface range, is about inspiring people and helping them do the creative things they want to do.

“The Surface family has been designed to engage and inspire employees,” the statement reads. “To help people bring ideas to life. It’s why we do what we do, it’s what drives us because we believe your people are at the core of your business success. Your people and their ideas are your company’s most precious asset and this transformation starts with people.”