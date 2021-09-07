  1. Computing

Your Microsoft Teams messages can now get deleted if deemed ‘inappropriate’

By

Microsoft might want to have a hand in helping Microsoft Teams IT administrators crack down on improper workplace or classroom behavior. As noted on the Microsoft 365 road map, the company will soon allow chat supervisors to delete messages with inappropriate content.

Set to roll out by the end of September, the feature is mainly designed for Teams for Education users. It is mainly for situations where someone might post a curse word, an off-topic conversation, or other foul gestures in a Teams chat. Microsoft says that the feature will be available on both the web and desktop apps worldwide, so there’s a chance all IT admins outside of education might eventually see the option.

People using Microsoft Teams in a circle.

Such a feature would be great at a time when schools and workplaces are adapting a hybrid way of learning and working. Presumably, IT admins would be able to control it with a switch in the Microsoft Teams Admin Center, which is home to a host of other controls for the service.

It would help keep conversations on-topic, while also playing a role in making work and school feel comfortable for everyone. It even fits in with the existing controls already in place that allow meeting hosts to disable someone’s video feed, hard-mute attendees, and manually remove someone from a meeting.

Of course, some might see this as censorship, but Slack has a similar feature for IT administrators. On Slack, which competes with Microsoft Teams, channel owners and admins can delete member’s messages in public channels, private channels, and group direct messages. Microsoft may have been inspired by this feature.

As Microsoft Teams becomes more popular, there are lots of administrators who might appreciate the feature to help keep Teams users on task. Since the start of the pandemic, Teams usage has been on the rise. Microsoft last reported in July that Teams hit a monthly milestone of 250 million active users.

That’s a major improvement from the 145 million daily active users last reported in April. The company also noted that there are over 3,000 organizations with more than 10,000 users on the platform. Slack, meanwhile, has 10 million daily active users.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap LG TV deals for September 2021

lg tv announced at ces 2021 oled qned 4k 8k what to know mini led lineup

Best cheap Sony TV deals for September 2021

Sony Z8H TV

Apple’s iPhone 13 launch event officially set for September 14

Tim Cook Apple WWDC 2021

Best cheap Roku deals for September 2021

Roku Ultra 2019 remote.

The best 75-inch TV deals and sales for September 2021

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

The best cheap 70-inch TV deals and sales for September 2021

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

How to choose the best microSD cards for your smartphone or tablet

galaxy s8 tips and tricks

When is my phone getting Android 12?

oneplus nord n10 5g versus pixel 4a back comparison

It’s official: You don’t need to spend more than $100 on true wireless earbuds

Sennheiser CX 400BT

How to check your Mac’s temperatures

Man using a 24-inch M1 iMac.

Best VPN for gaming

Microsoft Start is a new way for you to stay up to date on your news, interests

microsoft announces start microsodt

Venom: Let There Be Carnage — Everything we know about Sony’s sequel

Venom review