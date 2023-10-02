Samsung’s 4K monitor can be used landscape or portrait, and it’s $700 off

If you’re looking for one of the most interesting gaming monitor deals we’ve seen for a while, then you might consider this gargantuan 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark. If you aren’t familiar with the Odyssey Ark, it’s a very unique monitor, even by Samsung’s standards, especially since it’s been built from the ground up to work perfectly in vertical mode. That doesn’t mean you can’t use it in horizontal mode; if anything, you get an incredibly tall and wide-screen experience when gaming or watching movies, but you also can set it up vertically so that it’s like having three screens on top of each other.

Of course, having the latest and greatest technology comes at a price, especially with something this massive. While it usually goes for $2,700, Samsung is currently discounting it down to $2,000, which means a substantial $500 discount. Even so, the discount price is still a lot of money to ask for, but if you’re looking for one of the best screens in the market, then it’s hard to beat the Odyssey Ark, and you’ll see why we feel that way below.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark

Let’s get straight into it. The Samsung Odyssey Ark has a 4K display with Quantum HDR 32x. To be specific, that’s a resolution of 3840 x 2160. It has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. That’s basically standard for a high-end gaming monitor, so the real benefits of this display come in the size and the unique perks. It has a Quantum Mini-LED panel, which gives you a wide variety of color with better accuracy than a standard LED display. It has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to help eliminate frame tearing by matching up with your GPU. It has Samsung’s famous AI-Powered processor, which will analyze every frame of your game and optimize it for the best visuals.

The giant screen can’t be ignored. At 55 inches, this screen will virtually wrap around you. It has a 1000R curvature, placing you perfectly in the middle of the action no matter which way your head is turned. If you prefer to play without a gaming headset, the speakers on the monitor itself will engulf you just as much as the screen will. You can also mount the Odyssey Ark vertically, in what Samsung calls “cockpit mode.” This is a great option if you want to stack several different windows on top of each other. Multi-view allows you to display up to four screens at once, a great option for multitasking gamers, like streamers or people who like to watch TV while they game.

Right now this over-the-top gaming monitor is down to $2,000 from its original $2,700. It’s still an investment, but it will be the last gaming monitor you will buy for a very long time. If you want the fully immersive, home theater-sized gaming monitor at your desk, buy it right now while it has this hefty discount.

