Gamers who are planning to invest in a new gaming laptop should consider the Razer Blade 15. Its version with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card and 32GB of RAM is on sale for $1,900 instead of $3,600, as it’s currently 48% off from Razer. The $1,700 in savings is among the largest that you can get from the gaming laptop deals that are available right now, and if you don’t want to miss your chance at it, you’re going to have to push through with your purchase of the gaming laptop immediately.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 15 is the best 15-inch gaming laptop in our roundup of the best gaming laptops for several reasons, including amazing build quality for a chassis that houses a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate. The display is great for appreciating the graphics of modern titles, but despite its size, the gaming laptop remains ultra-portable and incredibly light with a thickness of just 17mm and weight of 4.4 lbs.

Performance won’t be a problem with the Razer Blade 15, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You’ll be able to play the best PC games without any issues, and you can install several of them with all the necessary updates at the same time on the gaming laptop’s 1TB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

The gaming laptops that are worth buying don’t come cheap, but fortunately, you can take advantage of discounts like the savings of $1,700 on the Razer Blade 15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card and 32GB of RAM. From its original price of $3,600, you can get it for $1,900 — it’s still not cheap, but this is the kind of device that you need if you’re serious about gaming. You have to complete your purchase of the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop as soon as possible though, as there’s no telling when the offer will expire.

Editors' Recommendations