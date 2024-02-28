 Skip to main content
This Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 Ti, 32GB of RAM is 48% off

Gamers who are planning to invest in a new gaming laptop should consider the Razer Blade 15. Its version with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card and 32GB of RAM is on sale for $1,900 instead of $3,600, as it’s currently 48% off from Razer. The $1,700 in savings is among the largest that you can get from the gaming laptop deals that are available right now, and if you don’t want to miss your chance at it, you’re going to have to push through with your purchase of the gaming laptop immediately.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 15 is the best 15-inch gaming laptop in our roundup of the best gaming laptops for several reasons, including amazing build quality for a chassis that houses a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate. The display is great for appreciating the graphics of modern titles, but despite its size, the gaming laptop remains ultra-portable and incredibly light with a thickness of just 17mm and weight of 4.4 lbs.

Performance won’t be a problem with the Razer Blade 15, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You’ll be able to play the best PC games without any issues, and you can install several of them with all the necessary updates at the same time on the gaming laptop’s 1TB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

The gaming laptops that are worth buying don’t come cheap, but fortunately, you can take advantage of discounts like the savings of $1,700 on the Razer Blade 15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card and 32GB of RAM. From its original price of $3,600, you can get it for $1,900 — it’s still not cheap, but this is the kind of device that you need if you’re serious about gaming. You have to complete your purchase of the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop as soon as possible though, as there’s no telling when the offer will expire.

This could be your last chance to get this HP gaming PC for $480
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

HP is one of the most reliable sources of affordable gaming PC deals, and the HP Victus 15L is a great example. It's currently on sale with a $300 discount that pulls its price down to only $480 from $780, but you need to act fast if you want to get the gaming desktop for this cheap. There's probably not a lot of time left for this bargain, so if you want to enjoy the savings, you're going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as you can -- today, if possible.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop
With the price of the HP Victus 15L, you shouldn't expect it to challenge the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming PCs. However, it's going to be enough for casual gamers with its AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You'll be able to play the best PC games on the HP Victus 15L, though for some titles, you may have to go with the lowest graphic settings to ensure that the game runs properly.

This Dell PC with an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM is $430 off today
Dell XPS Desktop sitting on a coffee table.

If you're on the hunt for desktop computer deals, you're going to want to check out everything that Dell has to offer. Here's a bargain that you wouldn't want to miss -- the Dell XPS Desktop, originally priced at $2,130, with a $430 discount that pulls it down to $1,700. It doesn't fall into the category of ultra-affordable PCs, but at this price, you're going to get amazing value. However, you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure if you'll still be able to get the savings if you delay your transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop
The Dell XPS Desktop is an excellent choice if you need a new PC, as it's our top choice in our roundup of the best desktop computers. Whether you need it for work or school, the machine will give you flagship performance with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. The Dell XPS Desktop will be more than enough to multitask between several apps or to deal with demanding processes, such as editing multimedia files and playing the best PC games during your break times.

Great for browsing, get this 15-inch HP laptop for 50% off today
The HP 15-Inch Touchscreen Laptop sitting on a desk.

There are laptop deals that slash the prices of premium machines, but there are also offers that make affordable devices even cheaper. If you're shopping for the latter, then you should check out HP's offer for the HP Laptop 15z. From its original price of $500, it's down to just $250 following a $250 discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to get this laptop for half-price, so hurry with your purchase if you don't want to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 15z
The HP Laptop 15z is equipped with the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that's usually found in entry-level laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. If you're going to ask the HP Laptop 15z to match the performance of the top-tier models of the best laptops, you'll be left disappointed, but that's only because you need to manage your expectations with this device. It's not the fastest laptop out there, but for simple tasks like browsing the internet, watching streaming shows, and typing documents, it's going to be more than enough.

