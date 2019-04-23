Digital Trends
Computing

The Razer Blade’s new 4K OLED gaming laptop starts at a whopping $3,299

Luke Larsen
By

Razer announced new additions to its high-end gaming laptop lineup, including one with a 4K OLED screen and another with a 240Hz refresh rate. This is the second update for these “Advanced Model” Razer Blades in this year alone, the first coming at CES 2019 with RTX graphics. This time around, the focus is twofold: New display technologies and Intel’s new 9th-gen six-core processors.

First up is the OLED panel. OLED is making a comeback in laptops this year, but Razer is the first gaming laptop to actually launch with one. It’s already common in televisions and smartphones as a replacement for traditional LCD LED, but panel suppliers and PC manufacturers have been slow to implement the technology because of issues with burn-in. Static images such as the Windows 10 taskbar or HUD elements in a game make burn-in a larger concern in PCs than on TVs or smartphones. But Razer’s panel supplier, Samsung, claims it has found ways around the problem. One technique used is pixel shifting, which subtly moves pixels in a way imperceptible to the eye. Whether or not it actually works, we’ll have to see once we can test it out more.

Like many 4K gaming laptops, this model is geared more toward content creators who might want to game on the side. Even though playing games in 4K is possible with current generation graphics, most gamers prefer the higher framerates that come with 1080p or even 1440p resolutions. That doesn’t mean OLED is without its gaming benefits. Those with OLED or QLED televisions can attest to the low input lag and quick response time of these screens. It is, however, locked at a 60Hz refresh rate.

The other option for advanced panel technology is about speed, not fidelity. A 240Hz refresh rate option replaces the 144Hz in the Advanced Models, allowing for smooth gameplay at extremely high framerates. Are these systems really powerful enough to push over 200 frames per second? Maybe in certain games with graphics settings turned down. When asked why anyone would need a refresh rate this high, Razer representative simply said, “Why not?” Fair enough, especially since Razer doesn’t appear to be charging extra for this version, still with a starting price of $2,399.

razer-blade-oled-240hz

The same cannot be said about the OLED model, though. At $3,299, it’s currently the most expensive Razer laptop, even topping the new 17-inch Razer Blade Pro. It only goes up from there if you want to upgrade to from the RTX 2070 Max-Q up to an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU or add more storage.  All Advanced Model options also come with Intel’s 9th-gen Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. These new processors are still six cores and twelve threads, offering a marginal increase in clock speed and Wi-Fi 6 capability.

These two new Razer Blades take the place of the previous Advanced Model, which included displays options for either a 1080p 144Hz screen or a 4K 60Hz panel and graphics options ranging from the RTX 2060 up to an RTX 2080 Max-Q. The 1080p 144Hz option with RTX 2060 graphics has now been downgraded to a Base Model, but that doesn’t mean it’s exactly the same as before. The Base Model laptops use a slightly larger chassis, single-zone RGB backlighting, and an older thermal system. If you want access to Razer’s “Vapor Chamber” cooling, you’ll have to spring for one of the spendier Advanced Model options.

Confused yet? Well, Razer also introduced a new version of its more affordable Base Model, which is a 1080p 144Hz screen with the RTX 2060 graphics that starts at $1,999. It comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Despite being slightly thicker at 0.78 inches, it’s actually now lighter than the Advanced Model Blades which have bloated a bit in weight. That’s $300 cheaper than the previous 1080p 144Hz RTX 2060 Advanced Model, which makes this a nice price cut for those who want that 144Hz screen.

We don’t have a firm release date yet on these three new Razer Blades (or the new Razer Blade Pro), but Razer says they’ll be available at some point in May.

Don't Miss

The best Chromebooks for 2019
Up Next

Intel's new Core i9 processors bring 8-core power to laptops
apple imac 5k 27 inch 2019 review imac5k feat
Computing

The iPhone’s Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts could land on Macs this year

For its desktop computers, it appears that Apple may continue to draw from the iPhone for inspiration. iOS 12 features, like Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts, are believed to be making their way to MacOS this year at WWDC in June.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how dell fixed xps 13 biggest flaw ces 2019 display
Computing

Dell slashes prices of XPS 13 and Alienware 17 laptops in latest promo

Dell's latest promotion will score you big savings on the XPS 13 or the Alienware 17. The stylish XPS 13's discount is for $430, and only the rose gold model is on sale, while gamers who choose the Alienware 17 will save $860.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Stock photo of Lenovo C390
Computing

Lenovo’s Yoga C930 sale drops a $650 discount on its 2TB SSD laptop

Lenovo is offering one of its 2-in-1 laptops at a $650 discount. This Lenovo Yoga C930 laptop comes with a 2TB solid-state drive, a digital pen, a fingerprint reader, and a Dolby Atmos sound bar.
Posted By Anita George
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

You won't want to miss these deals on some of the best laptops around

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Computing

These business machines can rival any consumer laptop in style and function

These laptops have the reliability, performance, and battery life you need whether you're at your desk or flying across the country for a meeting, letting you to revel in a function-first approach.
Posted By Mark Coppock
awesome tech you cant buy yet jet landmine robot feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robots that eat landmines and clean your floors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
leaky password patterns pdg feature
Computing

Online passwords: Research confirms millions of people are using 123456

According to recent analysis of data caught up in cyber attacks, millions of people are continuing to use super-simple passwords, with 123456 topping the list of easy-to-crack codes.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
microsoft surface book 2 15 inch review 310
Computing

Microsoft deal takes up to $400 off select Surface Book 2 laptops

Microsoft is running a promotion for the Surface Book 2, taking as much as $400 off the price of the laptop at the Microsoft Store. The promotion applies to select 13.5- or 15-inch configurations of the convertible laptop.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
check out this video of a pc encased in pasta computer article lede photo
Computing

Check out this video of a functional PC that’s encased in pasta

A YouTuber filmed himself building and testing a PC in which the computer's hardware was encased in pasta. The result was a computer with a chassis made out of uncooked pasta and hot glue and painted to resemble lasagna.
Posted By Anita George
apple ipad pro review 2018 ultrawide 1
Deals

The latest Apple iPad Pros get steep discounts on Amazon

The iPad Pro is now in its third generation, and the 2018 refresh of this premium tablet is, hands down, Apple’s best one yet. It’s on sale right now, too, for a good discount which can let you score one for as little as $675.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best chromebooks the chromebook hp
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about setting up your wireless router

Want to get Wi-Fi working in your home, but don't know where to start? Here's a quick tutorial outlining the four basic steps needed for most routers. You'll be browsing on your laptop from the couch in no time.
Posted By Justin Pot
amd anniversary edition radeon vii 2700x 29 50thanniversary02
Computing

AMD will launch anniversary edition Radeon VII and 2700X to celebrate 50th year

Ahead of its new hardware lines launching this summer, AMD will celebrate its 50th anniversary with special editions of its top-tier gaming hardware: the Radeon VII and Ryzen 2700X.
Posted By Jon Martindale