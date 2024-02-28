For anyone seeking one of the best gaming headset deals, go straight to the source and buy the Razer Opus gaming headset directly from Razer. It usually costs $200 but it’s currently down to $100 so you have the chance to save 50% off the regular price. A great headset for many reasons, let’s take a look at what it offers before you buy it.

Why you should buy the Razer Opus

The Razer Opus offers a lot of great features for a gaming headset. In particular, the headphones are THX-certified to ensure great sound quality. The headset has 40mm drivers along with a frequency response of 20-20,000 Hz as well as support for audio codecs like AAC and aptX. Music and games sound incredibly good and accurate here making them one of the best headsets for the PC when it comes to versatility.

The Razer Opus also offers effective ANC with passive noise isolation via the plush foam ear cups along with a hybrid design with two external and two internal mics on each ear cup to ensure great ANC.

Battery life is aisles strong with 25 hours of playback working out accurately, while an auto pause/autoplay feature is always useful when taking the headset off. There’s aging Bluetooth 4.2 technology here but it doesn’t seem to cause an issue anywhere. Instead, the Razer Opus are fantastic for the price. Charging is conducted via a USB-C charging cable while there’s also a USB-A to USB-C adapter bundled in as well as a 3.5mm analog cable — something that’s starting to be harder to find in newer headphones and headsets.

The beauty of the Razer Opus is everything about it simply works well. They’re understated in looks but offer comfy build quality which means you can wear them all day long without a hitch. Perfect for those extended gaming sessions. The Razer Opus is that rare thing — a gaming headset that you can also use on your daily commute rather than needing a dedicated solution.

Usually costing $200, the Razer Opus is down to $100 for a limited time only when you buy direct from Razer. Sure to be popular, the 50% discount is unlikely to stick around for much longer. Check it out now before you miss out on this excellent deal.

Editors' Recommendations