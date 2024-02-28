 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Razer’s Opus THX-certified wireless gaming headset is 50% off

Jennifer Allen
By
Nick Woodard/Digital Trends

For anyone seeking one of the best gaming headset deals, go straight to the source and buy the Razer Opus gaming headset directly from Razer. It usually costs $200 but it’s currently down to $100 so you have the chance to save 50% off the regular price. A great headset for many reasons, let’s take a look at what it offers before you buy it.

Why you should buy the Razer Opus

The Razer Opus offers a lot of great features for a gaming headset. In particular, the headphones are THX-certified to ensure great sound quality. The headset has 40mm drivers along with a frequency response of 20-20,000 Hz as well as support for audio codecs like AAC and aptX. Music and games sound incredibly good and accurate here making them one of the best headsets for the PC when it comes to versatility.

The Razer Opus also offers effective ANC with passive noise isolation via the plush foam ear cups along with a hybrid design with two external and two internal mics on each ear cup to ensure great ANC.

Related

Battery life is aisles strong with 25 hours of playback working out accurately, while an auto pause/autoplay feature is always useful when taking the headset off. There’s aging Bluetooth 4.2 technology here but it doesn’t seem to cause an issue anywhere. Instead, the Razer Opus are fantastic for the price. Charging is conducted via a USB-C charging cable while there’s also a USB-A to USB-C adapter bundled in as well as a 3.5mm analog cable — something that’s starting to be harder to find in newer headphones and headsets.

The beauty of the Razer Opus is everything about it simply works well. They’re understated in looks but offer comfy build quality which means you can wear them all day long without a hitch. Perfect for those extended gaming sessions. The Razer Opus is that rare thing — a gaming headset that you can also use on your daily commute rather than needing a dedicated solution.

Usually costing $200, the Razer Opus is down to $100 for a limited time only when you buy direct from Razer. Sure to be popular, the 50% discount is unlikely to stick around for much longer. Check it out now before you miss out on this excellent deal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Alienware sale: Up to $1,000 off top gaming laptops and gaming PCs
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Dell's Alienware is one of the most popular brands among gamers, and its devices always attract a lot of attention whenever there are gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals. There's actually an ongoing sale from Dell itself, so here's your chance at massive discounts when buying the premium-priced machines. Take a look at our recommendations below or browse through everything that's available with price cuts, but either way, you're going to have to be quick with your decision on what to purchase because these bargains won't last long.

What to buy in Dell's Alienware sale
If you already have a good gaming monitor, or you're also going to buy one from monitor deals, then you'll want an Alienware gaming PC. The cheapest option in Dell's sale is the Alienware Aurora R16 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It's

Read more
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $570 off right now
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

Gamers don't need to spend more than $1,000 if they want a reliable gaming desktop because there are gaming PC deals like HP's offer for the HP Victus 15L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. From the machine's original price of $1,400, it's on sale for only $830, following a $570 discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings, so if you're interested in taking advantage of this bargain, you're going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop
If you want to play the best PC games without any issues, then the HP Victus 15L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card will be enough for this purpose, as it's also equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. It may struggle if you choose the highest settings for the more demanding titles, but that's understandable considering you'll be paying much less for the HP Victus 15L compared to the top-tier models of the best gaming PCs.

Read more
See Razer Blade 14 (2024) with GeForce RTX 40-Series Graphics: Plus more deals
Razer Blade 14 2023 on desk with lighting in background

When you're buying something like a new laptop, especially for gaming, you want the most bang for your buck when it comes to processing power. With so many options, it can be difficult to lock down, even more so if you're looking for something suitably powerful that you can take anywhere. Enter stage left the Razer Blade 14 (2024), which offers the most graphics power per cubic inch out of any comparable laptop. That's possible thanks to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core 16-thread processor, AMD Ryzen AI, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. It's raw power in a small, nimble frame. If you’re obsessed with getting the most power possible, it’s definitely worth looking into.
Shop Now
 
Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 (2023 vs 2024)
The new 2024 Razer Blade 14 ups the ante of its predecessor. Let's start with the gorgeous 14-inch 16:10 display that operates at a 2560 by 1600 resolution. You get edge-to-edge quality and clarity, Calman verified, with an under 3 ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It looks great, and when you're playing the latest games, you'll love the color, clarity, and sharpness. Speaking of games, it's powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 5.2GHz maximum clock speed. Plus, the 32GB of DDR5 RAM is fantastic for something of this size, but also expandable up to 96GB if you want to future-proof the system. Optimized vapor chamber cooling keeps everything running optimally, even under heavy loads, thanks to a dual-fan exhaust.

With all that power under the hood, the Razer Blade 14 is still ultra-portable. It's 0.71 inches thin and weighs just 4.05 pounds. The anodized aluminum case with a fingerprint-resistant finish looks and feels great.

Read more