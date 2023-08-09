 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is $100 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor on a desk.
Samsung

After upgrading with gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t forget to also purchase from monitor deals for a display that will give justice to your computer’s improved processing power. The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor is a solid choice, especially now that it’s available from Best Buy with a $100 discount that brings its price down to just $300 from its original price of $400. It’s unclear how much time is left on this bargain though, so you’ll need to hurry with completing the transaction if you want to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor features a 32-inch display with QHD resolution, which will give you a more realistic look at the worlds that you’re exploring in your video games. It also offers a 165Hz refresh rate, which determines how often the images on the screen are updated, and a 1ms response time, which is how quickly the monitor shows image transitions, as explained by our monitor buying guide. With this refresh rate and response time, you’ll experience smooth gameplay with no lag and minimal blur.

Further elevating the video game experience is the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor’s support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium that reduces screen tearing, stuttering, and input latency. The monitor also offers HDR10 for incredible vibrancy in your video games, while the Black Equalizer feature adjusts darkness levels so that you can clearly see what’s in the shadows. You can also activate Virtual Aim Point to place crosshairs on the screen, for improved precision when you’re playing the best first-person shooter games.

Related

You’ll appreciate your favorite video games even more if you play them on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor, which can be yours for just $300 from Best Buy. However, you’ll only be able to enjoy the $100 in savings on its sticker price of $400 if you act fast, as we’re not sure when the deal expires. If you’re already looking forward to matching the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor to your gaming desktop, then don’t hesitate with the purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $450 off
hp omen 17t gaming laptop deal june 2023 lifestyle

Be gone, gaming laptop deals that try to take advantage of shoppers with exorbitant prices for mediocre components. Here's one that's the opposite, with a relatively affordable price for powerful specifications -- HP's offer for the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop. From $1,700, the device is down to just $1,250 following a $450 discount, which you'll be able to pocket if you proceed with the purchase right now. If you take too much time thinking about it, the bargain may already be expired by the time you get back.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop
Not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings on the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop, but you'll also be prepared for the best upcoming PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You'll fully appreciate modern graphics on the gaming laptop's 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, which is large enough so that you won't need to invest in monitor deals for playing at home.

Read more
Usually $800, this 27-inch Razer WQHD gaming monitor is $380
top monitors ces 2019 best razer raptor 27

The newest games don't just require that you have a beefy computer for great performance, which you'll find in the best desktop computer deals, but also a highly capable monitor for smooth motion and a stable frame rate, featuring at least 60Hz or above. The ideal rate, of course, rests between 75Hz to 120Hz, with the best monitor deals, falling in that range. Anything higher than 120Hz is pure gold. Well, guess what? Walmart is currently offering the 27-inch Razer Raptor WQHD Gaming Monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and both FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility at a ridiculous discount right now. Normally $800, you can get it for $380, which saves you $420. Wow. Talk about a phenomenal deal.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Razer Raptor WQHD Gaming Monitor
First of all, just look at this thing. With its super sleek design, solid aluminum base, and Razer Chroma RGB built-in for unique illumination, it's certainly a beautiful piece of machinery. Built-in cable management allows you to keep your desk looking nice and fresh -- without cables getting in the way. Plus, the stand allows for unique viewing angles and configurations.

Read more
This Asus gaming laptop is discounted from $1,400 to $800
best gaming laptops of ces 2022 rog zephyrus duo 16

Today gamers with eyes out for one of the best gaming laptops should consider some savings and look to the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop. This is one of the more popular options among gamers in search of a nice balance of power and affordability, and it’s going for just $800 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $600 from its regular price of $1,400, and free shipping is included with a purchase. You can also pick it up in person at your nearest Best Buy in many areas.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop
Asus has been making itself known amongst gamers the last few years, with laptops like the Asus ROG Zephyrus hitting a sweet spot when it comes to both performance and price. This 14-inch gaming laptop comes packed with power, as it features an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. This graphics card comes with 6GB of its own dedicated RAM, and it works with the processor to create a snappy, responsive gaming experience. The display’s 144Hz refresh rate also chips in to prevent lag or choppy playback, even in the most intense gaming situations.

Read more