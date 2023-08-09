This Samsung 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is $100 off today

After upgrading with gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t forget to also purchase from monitor deals for a display that will give justice to your computer’s improved processing power. The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor is a solid choice, especially now that it’s available from Best Buy with a $100 discount that brings its price down to just $300 from its original price of $400. It’s unclear how much time is left on this bargain though, so you’ll need to hurry with completing the transaction if you want to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor features a 32-inch display with QHD resolution, which will give you a more realistic look at the worlds that you’re exploring in your video games. It also offers a 165Hz refresh rate, which determines how often the images on the screen are updated, and a 1ms response time, which is how quickly the monitor shows image transitions, as explained by our monitor buying guide. With this refresh rate and response time, you’ll experience smooth gameplay with no lag and minimal blur.

Further elevating the video game experience is the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor’s support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium that reduces screen tearing, stuttering, and input latency. The monitor also offers HDR10 for incredible vibrancy in your video games, while the Black Equalizer feature adjusts darkness levels so that you can clearly see what’s in the shadows. You can also activate Virtual Aim Point to place crosshairs on the screen, for improved precision when you’re playing the best first-person shooter games.

You’ll appreciate your favorite video games even more if you play them on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor, which can be yours for just $300 from Best Buy. However, you’ll only be able to enjoy the $100 in savings on its sticker price of $400 if you act fast, as we’re not sure when the deal expires. If you’re already looking forward to matching the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor to your gaming desktop, then don’t hesitate with the purchase.

