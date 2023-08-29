 Skip to main content
This 34-inch curved monitor from Samsung is $100 off today

If your outdated display can no longer keep up with the processing power of your gaming PC, then you should be looking at monitor deals to finally purchase a gaming monitor. Best Buy’s offer for the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor is one that you should consider, as for a discounted price of $450, you’ll be getting $100 in savings on its original price of $550. Samsung’s gaming monitors are among the best in the business, so we won’t be surprised if this bargain sells out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor

Samsung’s Odyssey line of gaming monitors is always present in our roundup of the best monitors, which should give you an idea of what to expect from the Samsung Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor. The 1000R curvature of the screen fully immerses you in the best PC games by filling every part of your peripheral vision, while its Ultra WQHD resolution pushes the boundaries of video game graphics with lifelike details and vivid colors. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium for smooth gameplay without any screen tearing or stuttering.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor offers a 165Hz refresh rate, which measures how often the images on the screen are updated. You can read more about it in our computer monitor buying guide. This is faster than our recommended range of 120Hz to 144Hz. The display also promises a 1ms response time, which is how quickly the monitor shows image transitions. At this response time, your on-screen movements and actions will be precise and as quick as your own reflexes.

The 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $550, so it’s a must-buy at its current price of $450 from Best Buy after a $100 discount. There’s no telling when the offer expires, so if you think this is the perfect screen for your favorite video games, you should hurry with the purchase to make sure that you get it for a lower price than usual. Add the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

