 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 laptop is $300 off

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is one of the more attractive laptop deals around at the moment with $300 off. It’s usually priced at $1,900 but the stylish 2-in-1 laptop with a gorgeous display is currently down to $1,600 making it a more appealing proposition than before. If you want a stylish yet practical laptop, this is sure to tempt you. Let’s take a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro

Potentially more attractive looking than the other best 2-in-1 laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is perfect if you want to make an impression wherever you go. It looks great with its thin and lightweight design that oozes class. More gorgeous of all is its 16-inch 3K AMOLED touchscreen. OLED makes everything look better so if you want one of the best laptops for streaming, this is almost certainly it. With a superwide 16:10 aspect ratio, it’s the largest ever for a Galaxy laptop and all the richer for it. As you’d expect from a 2-in-1 laptop, you can easily fold it back on a 360-degree hinge and use it as a tablet or adjust it to presentation mode. The laptop even comes with an S Pen stylus for sketching out designs more accurately than your finger can provide.

The laptop is powerful too with the latest 13th-generation Intel Evo Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. If you need power and to be able to multitask well, this is the laptop for you. While Samsung may not feature among our look at the best laptop brands, it’s easily carving out a place in the future with this kind of stylish device. Right down to its full HD webcam, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is packed with powerful details.

Related

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is usually priced at $1,900 but right now, you can save $300 when you shop today. Down to $1,600, this is a premium laptop that will last you a long time to come. If you’re looking for ultimate style and plenty of power, you can’t go wrong here.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Perfect for school, this HP 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off for a limited time
hp pavilion x360 14 review 01

Students who need a reliable laptop for their daily workload should check out the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. The device already provides immense value for its original price of $800, so it's an even bigger steal at just $550 following a $250 discount from HP. Like most laptop deals that are perfect for school, we don't expect this offer to last long, so if you want to take advantage of the lowered price, you'll have to buy it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop
In terms of performance, the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop will be able to keep up with all kinds of tasks for school with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It's also got 8GB of RAM that's a good starting point for laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, and a 256GB SSD for storage. The device has Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones for joining online classes and meetings.

Read more
This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is an absolute steal
A person using the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop.

Anyone waiting for great gaming laptop deals is going to be delighted to see that we've spotted the cheapest RTX 3050 Ti deal around. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop for $880 instead of $1,080. Saving $200 is a pretty awesome deal for this kind of laptop, especially with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti leading the charge. If you've been waiting for laptop deals that make you want to spend some serious cash on a sweet upgrade, read on while we tell you all about this one.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop
As one of the best laptop brands around, you can be safe in the knowledge you're buying smart with the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop. For the price, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. We're delighted to see what is fast becoming the minimum amount of storage for all your gaming needs, although it's a little frustrating to see only 8GB of memory. These days, the best gaming laptops really need 16GB but we're guessing concessions need to be made at this price. It'll still be able to handle many games, fortunately.

Read more
MacBook Air M1 and M2 just got unprecedented price cuts
MacBook Air with Safari open and showing colored Compact Tabs.

Some of the best MacBook deals right now are thanks to great prices at Amazon. There are excellent price cuts on both the Apple MacBook Air M1 and the Apple MacBook Air M2 but you're going to need to be quick. Discounts don't come around all the time on such highly sought-after Apple products which is why we're taking a look at them right now.
Apple MacBook Air M1 -- $896, was $999

Back at launch, we described the Apple MacBook Air M1 as absolutely fantastic and we stand by that. While it may not have the latest processor anymore, its performance is still exceptional. Its M1 chip offers an 8-core CPU that provides you with 3.5 times faster performance than the previous model. Despite such power, it still achieves an all-day battery life of up to 18 hours. A gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display ensures everything looks super sharp while 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage helps with multitasking and all your productivity needs. It's a gorgeous-looking laptop too thanks to being so sleek with a fanless design that means it's silent yet still runs cooler than you'd think. It continues to be one of the best MacBooks around thanks to its potency.

Read more