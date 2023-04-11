Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 laptop is $300 off

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is one of the more attractive laptop deals around at the moment with $300 off. It’s usually priced at $1,900 but the stylish 2-in-1 laptop with a gorgeous display is currently down to $1,600 making it a more appealing proposition than before. If you want a stylish yet practical laptop, this is sure to tempt you. Let’s take a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro

Potentially more attractive looking than the other best 2-in-1 laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is perfect if you want to make an impression wherever you go. It looks great with its thin and lightweight design that oozes class. More gorgeous of all is its 16-inch 3K AMOLED touchscreen. OLED makes everything look better so if you want one of the best laptops for streaming, this is almost certainly it. With a superwide 16:10 aspect ratio, it’s the largest ever for a Galaxy laptop and all the richer for it. As you’d expect from a 2-in-1 laptop, you can easily fold it back on a 360-degree hinge and use it as a tablet or adjust it to presentation mode. The laptop even comes with an S Pen stylus for sketching out designs more accurately than your finger can provide.

The laptop is powerful too with the latest 13th-generation Intel Evo Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. If you need power and to be able to multitask well, this is the laptop for you. While Samsung may not feature among our look at the best laptop brands, it’s easily carving out a place in the future with this kind of stylish device. Right down to its full HD webcam, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is packed with powerful details.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is usually priced at $1,900 but right now, you can save $300 when you shop today. Down to $1,600, this is a premium laptop that will last you a long time to come. If you’re looking for ultimate style and plenty of power, you can’t go wrong here.

Editors' Recommendations