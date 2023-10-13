 Skip to main content
This 144Hz gaming monitor from Samsung is only $160 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor on desk with keyboard and headset.
Samsung

After investing in gaming PC deals, you should also get a new monitor to give justice to the machine upgrade. If you’ve already spent a considerable amount, you should know that you can get a decent gaming monitor for cheap. Here’s an offer that you should consider — the Samsung Odyssey G3 for a very affordable price of $160, following a $70 discount from Amazon on its original price of $230. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of the potential savings though, so if you need this monitor, you’ll have to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor features a 24-inch display with Full HD resolution, which will be sharp enough for you to appreciate the graphics of the best PC games. The monitor also offers a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate, which is the upper end of our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range. Refresh rate is how often the images on the screen is updated, and 144Hz is a good number for ensuring smooth movements on the display, while response time is how fast image transitions are shown, and 1ms is perfect for quick reaction times.

While the Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor is relatively affordable compared to the high-end displays among the best monitors, its borderless design makes it look extremely stylish while also improving your immersion in your favorite titles. It also offers Eye Saver Mode, which reduces harmful blue light, and Flicker Free technology, so your eyes will remain comfortable even after hours of playing.

While some monitor deals will still cost gamers hundreds of dollars, there are also options on the more affordable side such as Amazon’s offer for the Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor. From an already affordable sticker price of $230, it’s even cheaper at just $160 after a $70 discount. There’s a chance that its price returns to normal as soon as tomorrow, so if you think the Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor is the perfect addition to your setup, you should proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

