The Samsung ultrawide OLED gaming monitor is $350 off

If you’ve finally made the upgrade to a big screen OLED TV over the past few years, you may have started wondering about what you can get for your computer. The resulting search possibly led you to some of the finest ultrawide monitors, upon which you were put off by a common limiting factor: the price. Don’t worry, we understand, it’s why we want to highlight this deal on a 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. Usually, this monitor runs at a price of $1,800, but now it can be yours for only $1,350. That is a total savings of $450, or 25% off the usual price. We don’t know exactly when this deal will end, so go ahead and tap the button below to claim yours now. Alternatively, keep reading about one of best new curved monitors to come out this year.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

If you’re really current on the state of monitors and don’t mind to oversimplify a bit, the 2023 Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is essentially the Odyssey Neo G9 (at least in terms of form factor) but with an OLED screen. More detailed comparisons of the OLED G9 vs Neo G9 reveal the minutiae, but you get the idea — ultrawide gaming monitors with an 1800R curve. If you like the look and feel of one, you’ll likely feel comfortable with the other.

To zoom in on the details, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a “dual QHD” resolution monitor, meaning it has a resolution of 5120 x 1440p, as if two QHDs were stitched together on the side. It has a 0.03ms gtg response time, a 240Hz refresh rate, and enhanced dark, black colors. For serious “cool factor” check out Samsung’s Gaming Hub for no-download gameplay on demand.

To make sure you get this deal while it lasts, tap the button below. If you manage to buy it in time, this deal will get you a Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 for just $1,350. That’s $450 off the usual $1,800. Alternatively, you can look through our listing of the best monitor deals to see if anything else suits your fancy. There probably won’t be anything to perfectly rival this on the menu, but there’s sure to be something to suit any budget and interest.

