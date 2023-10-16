 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Samsung ultrawide OLED gaming monitor is $350 off

John Alexander
By
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 on a grey background.
.

If you’ve finally made the upgrade to a big screen OLED TV over the past few years, you may have started wondering about what you can get for your computer. The resulting search possibly led you to some of the finest ultrawide monitors, upon which you were put off by a common limiting factor: the price. Don’t worry, we understand, it’s why we want to highlight this deal on a 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. Usually, this monitor runs at a price of $1,800, but now it can be yours for only $1,350. That is a total savings of $450, or 25% off the usual price. We don’t know exactly when this deal will end, so go ahead and tap the button below to claim yours now. Alternatively, keep reading about one of best new curved monitors to come out this year.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

If you’re really current on the state of monitors and don’t mind to oversimplify a bit, the 2023 Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is essentially the Odyssey Neo G9 (at least in terms of form factor) but with an OLED screen. More detailed comparisons of the OLED G9 vs Neo G9 reveal the minutiae, but you get the idea — ultrawide gaming monitors with an 1800R curve. If you like the look and feel of one, you’ll likely feel comfortable with the other.

To zoom in on the details, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a “dual QHD” resolution monitor, meaning it has a resolution of 5120 x 1440p, as if two QHDs were stitched together on the side. It has a 0.03ms gtg response time, a 240Hz refresh rate, and enhanced dark, black colors. For serious “cool factor” check out Samsung’s Gaming Hub for no-download gameplay on demand.

Related

To make sure you get this deal while it lasts, tap the button below. If you manage to buy it in time, this deal will get you a Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 for just $1,350. That’s $450 off the usual $1,800. Alternatively, you can look through our listing of the best monitor deals to see if anything else suits your fancy. There probably won’t be anything to perfectly rival this on the menu, but there’s sure to be something to suit any budget and interest.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
This Prime Day sale on Nvidia RTX gaming laptops ends tonight
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

You know it, we know it, everyone knows it. Prime Day deals offer some of the best opportunities to get computers, consoles, laptops, and a host of other devices on the cheap. Not just at Amazon either, as competing retailers drop their prices, too, like Best Buy with its Prime Counter sale on laptops. But if you want something with a little more power and better performance for playing some of the latest games, well, there's no competition with Amazon's current sale. You'll find a huge selection of Nvidia RTX gaming laptops on sale across several manufacturers like MSI, ASUS, Acer, Lenovo, and beyond.

Take the

Read more
This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $600 for Prime Day
lenovo ideapad gaming 3i deal october 2022

Amazon's Prime Day gaming laptop deals are back for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, releasing offers like this $300 discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. Instead of $900, you'll only have to pay $600 for this device. We don't think this bargain will last for long as there's always high demand for relatively affordable but dependable gaming laptops, so you shouldn't expect that it will still be available tomorrow. Add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as soon as you can to make sure that you lock in the savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop
The performance of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 won't compare to the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, as inside it are the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. However, these specification are enough to run the best PC games, though you may have to select the lowest graphic settings for some of the more demanding titles in order to play them properly. Most gamers will agree to that trade-off if they can get a gaming laptop for this cheap.

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4070 Ti is $400 off right now
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

The return of Prime Day gaming PC deals aren't just on Amazon with its Prime Big Deal Days 2023 -- there are other sources like Dell, which has slashed the price of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop by $400. Instead of $2,500, you'll only have to pay $2,100. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but any kind of discount should be welcomed when you're buying a powerful machine like this one. You can use the savings on video games and accessories, but you'll only get it if you can complete your purchase immediately as stocks may already be running out.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is as powerful as the best gaming PCs with its AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says will give you more room to stream or run multiple applications while playing video games. With these specifications, not only can you select the highest settings for the best PC games, but you'll be prepared for the arrival of the best upcoming PC games.

Read more