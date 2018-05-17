Samsung’s 49-inch display pushes horizontal resolution beyond 5,000 pixels

Share

For future Samsung displays, prospective buyers can expect to have the option of a newly detailed panel with a horizontal resolution in excess of 5,000 pixels. The new resolution is being called “dual quad HD (DQHD) and will come out at 5120 x 1440. The panel will also sport Samsung’s own three-side frameless design, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an 1,800R curvature.

Building off past efforts, Samsung’s new focus with its panel development is in ultrawides. The format is becoming increasingly popular among business users and gamers and moving forward Samsung will cater to both those groups with, large, detailed ultrawides that also support high refresh rates. It will also offer curved models and more traditional flat panels.

Alongside the more common 16:9 and 21:9 aspect ratios, Samsung will be looking to produce more niche panels in formats such as 18.5:9 and 32:9, as per TFTCentral. With that in mind, one of the most intriguing new panels Samsung discussed in its latest release is its 49-inch VA panel which will have a resolution of 5120 x 1440. That represents a sizable increase in pixel density over the previous iteration’s resolution of 3840 x 1080. However, that size increase does come at a cost, as the panel will have a slightly reduced refresh rate of 120Hz, versus its predecessor’s 144Hz.

Another new panel Samsung discussed in its release is a 43.4-inch VA panel which will have the same 1,800R curvature of the 49-inch model, a 3840 x 1200 resolution, and the higher 144Hz refresh rate. Both will be released at some point in September 2018.

Coming before then is a new, 31.5-inch VA panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, a 120Hz refresh rate and a massive 3,000:1 contrast ratio. That panel is slated to show up around July. It will be followed a month or two later by a new 34-inch panel based on its existing VA design, though it will be upgraded to a 144Hz refresh rate.

Whether any of these panels will make their way on to our list of the best ultrawides available today is anyone’s guess, but more options for gamers and enterprise users usually leads to a more competitive industry, which is anything but bad for consumers.