This ultra-durable 2TB portable SSD is $29 off for Prime Day

Andrew Morrisey
Working on a laptop with a SanDisk 2TB portable SSD connected.
SanDisk

Everybody is getting in on Amazon’s Prime Day festivities, making for a lot of great discounts on tech and electronics across all retailers. Walmart has one of the best external hard drive deals you’ll find this Prime Day. It’s discounted the SanDisk 2TB portable solid state drive $29, bringing its price down from $119 to just $90. This is a great price for 2TB of speedy, rugged storage space, but you’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as it will likely end when Prime Day ends.

Why you should buy the SanDisk 2TB portable SSD

Whether you prefer to do your work on a laptop or a desktop computer, you’re likely need to get yourself some additional storage space. With computing moving to an increasingly mobile workflow, the best cloud storage services have made it easier for computer makers to include less storage space in our laptops and PCs. This makes something like one of the best external hard drives a necessity for people with large media libraries, or who need to take varying types of media with them for creative projects and the like. This is where the SanDisk portable SSD can provide a lot of value.

Coming in at 2TB of capacity, this SanDisk portable SSD should be plenty to house most media libraries. It could easily work as a backup drive for all of your media, or you could keep it regularly connected to laptops like the Apple MacBook Pro or any of the other best laptops that have a USB-C port. While there is a professional version of this SSD on the market, this model still promises blazing fast read speeds that make it a legitimate option if you’re doing things like photo editing and even video editing. It’s made for extreme portability and durability, making it a great media storage device for content creators or anyone who does the work out in the field.

The SanDisk 2TB portable SSD is discounted $29 at Walmart today, which brings its price down from $119 to just $90. Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase. Act quickly if this SSD stands out to you, as the deal is likely to end with Prime Day.

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker.
