If you’ve just snapped up one of the best gaming PC deals going on right now, you need a similarly sweet gaming monitor to reap the benefits. Fortunately, Samsung has an amazing deal on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 curved gaming monitor. Usually priced at $1,300, it’s down to $800 for a limited time only. While that’s still a hefty price for a monitor, this is an exceptionally good monitor that is going to make all your games look fantastic.

Thanks to the immersive qualities of a curved gaming screen, you’ll feel really drawn into the action and if you have a high-end gaming PC, you need to combine it with a similarly high-end gaming monitor. With the price drop so steep on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 curved gaming monitor, it seems unlikely it’ll stay at this price for long. Take a quick look at what we have to say about it before the deal ends soon.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor delivers exceptional image quality, which is actually something that you’d expect from a screen that’s made by one of the best TV brands. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll enjoy lifelike details on the best PC games, and with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, gameplay will be seamless with smooth movements. The 1000R curvature on the gaming monitor’s 32-inch screen mimics the curve of the human eye so it fills your peripheral vision, and its support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro will further improve immersion by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering.

The CoreSync technology in the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor allows its core lighting to match your game’s on-screen colors, though you also have the option to choose between multiple color modes for your preferred style. The monitor also comes with an ergonomic stand that you can swivel and tilt, and adjust its height to the most comfortable position while you play.

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor is one of the best gifts that you can give a gamer for the holiday season — whether that’s a loved one or yourself. It’s currently on sale for $800 from Samsung’s monitor deals, following a $500 discount on its original price of $1,300, but we’re not sure how long this offer will last. If you want to make sure that you get the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase right now.

