Should you buy a monitor on Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday deals present the best time to buy a new monitor, and there are already plenty of Black Friday monitor deals going on. You can find great monitor deals throughout the year, but with so many specs to consider, it can be hard to find the monitor you want on sale. Black Friday is a different beast, with discounts on budget home office monitors to high-end gaming displays from major brands.





Black Friday is the best time to buy a monitor — but shop early deals

Black Friday is when you’ll see the steepest discounts on monitors, but there’s no reason to wait for November 26. Many retailers are starting their Black Friday deals early. And some, such as Best Buy, offer a Black Friday guarantee. If the monitor you purchase drops in price between now and November 26, and it has the Black Friday guarantee, you’ll automatically get a refund for the difference.

We’re seeing some great monitor deals already. The Dell S2721QS is an inexpensive 4K monitor that’s already over 40% off. At Amazon, you can pick it up for $320, which is far less than its suggested price of $540. If you’re a gamer or shopping for one, there are a ton of gaming monitor deals to check out. The Razer Raptor — one of the best gaming monitors on the market — is currently $100 off at Amazon.

Some of the deals we’re seeing now probably won’t go lower on Black Friday. The super-fast Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR 360Hz is ideal for any aspiring esports athlete, and it’s $150 off right now at Best Buy. If you’re on a tight budget, you can pick up the Dell S2422HG, which is only $200 right now.

Although Black Friday is as much of an event as the holiday that proceeds it, recent shopping seasons have been more mellow than usual. You can find Black Friday deals at the start of November, so there’s no reason to wait until the end of the month. Issues with supply chains and the chip shortage have increased shipping times, too, so it’s best to shop now if you want your monitor to arrive in time for Christmas.

Why buy a monitor on Black Friday

Monitors can enhance or cripple your desktop experience, so Black Friday is the time to pick one up if you’ve been waiting to upgrade. There are a lot of options for gamers, which is great in a time when graphics cards are hard to find. A good gaming monitor with a high refresh rate can breathe new life into an aging gaming PC.

The Razer Raptor is our go-to recommendation right now. At list price, it’s just a little too expensive, but the $100 discount makes it an excellent deal. It’s a respectable 1440p monitor with a high refresh rate, and it includes a boatload of RGB lighting, bringing a little extra flair to any gaming rig.

If you want the best computer monitor for your home office, the Dell S2721QS is a great option. We found it to be a great entry point to 4K in our Dell S2721QS review, and with a steep discount it has right now, it’s even more attractive.

We’ve focused mainly on midrange and budget options, but there are some premium monitors on sale right now, too. The BenQ EX3501R is the best ultrawide monitor for video and photo editing, and it’s 23% off right now at Amazon and Walmart. Make sure to read our BenQ EX3501R review if you do any sensitive color work.

Monitors go on sale from time to time, but the biggest discounts come on Black Friday. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade or want to add a second monitor to your desk, now is the time to do it.

