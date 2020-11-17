  1. Deals
Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2020: BenQ, Dell, Samsung

By

A good monitor is one of the most important parts of your complete desktop PC setup, but it’s one that can be easily overlooked when it comes to building or upgrading your system. However, you should consider it more, as a new monitor is one of the easiest ways to breathe new life into your work or gaming experience. Whether you want better image quality while you’re working from home and starting at your display for hours on end, the lowest input lag when gaming (either online or offline), or simply an extra screen for multi-tasking, it’s extremely helpful to have a quality display to go alongside your PC or Mac.

Black Friday deals, which are already going live ahead of the official sales on November 27, offer the best chance of the entire year to shop for a new monitor and save big. To help you find the perfect one for your setup, we’re rounding up all the best Black Friday monitor deals available right now and compiling them right here in one handy list.

The best Black Friday monitor deals
Expires soon

Dell Gaming 27-Inch Curved 1080p 144Hz G-Sync/FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$225 $280
If 1080p is good enough for you, then this gaming monitor from Dell is a fantastic and versatile choice thanks to its smooth refresh rate and compatibility with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Asus TUF Gaming 27" IPS 165Hz 1080p Curved FreeSync Monitor

$179
For long gaming sessions, your eyes will thank you for this Asus TUF monitor. You can enjoy 1080p graphics and FreeSync vertical sync technology without a huge hit to your wallet.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Lenovo L28u-30 28-Inch UHD 4K Monitor

$260 $300
If you're in a line of work that demands strict attention to detail, the 28-inch Lenovo L28u-30 UHD monitor gives you full control of your work, down to the last pixel, at an affordable price.
Buy at Lenovo
Expires soon

Alienware AW3420DW Curved 34" Monitor

$1,009 $1,200
No top-tier gaming setup is complete without the Alienware AW3420DW monitor. With a curved, ultrawide display in 3440x1440p and a 120Hz refresh rate, this monitor is a hardcore gamer's delight.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Westinghouse WH32UX9019 32" 4K Monitor

$277 $350
Looking for an entry level 4k monitor that won't break the bank? Then this monitor is for you.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Lenovo Legion 43-Inch 1200p 144Hz Curved Ultrawide FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$749 $1,199
If you're looking for a large curved display for serious entertainment and gaming, this 43-inch monitor from Lenovo is a great pick thanks to its 1200p Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.
Buy at Microsoft
WITH CODE 'MONITOREXTRA5'
Expires soon

Lenovo ThinkVision 24-inch 1440p Quad HD Monitor

$170 $269
If you're interested in a Quad HD monitor that's less than $200, this Lenovo 24-inch 1440p display costs about the same as many 1080p monitors.
Buy at Lenovo
Expires soon

Lepow Portable IPS Monitor (15.6-Inch, 1080p Full HD)

$175 $195
The Lepow 15.6-inch IPS monitor is a perfect (and extremely affordable) way to add a second display to your laptop or portable gaming setup. Includes USB-C and Mini HDMI cables for power and video.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dell UltraSharp 34" Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$720 $960
The Dell UltraSharp 34-inch Quad HD display is a great pick if you're looking to up your entertainment and productivity with an ultra-wide 1440p monitor.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$360 $450
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K IPS monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 27 inches.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Acer R240HY bidx 23.8-Inch Widescreen Monitor

$115 $130
Despite its 60Hz refresh rate, this widescreen Acer monitor has 1920x1080 resolution and a zero frame design for maximum visibility. You still get great quality even without the heavy gaming settings.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung CJ890 49-inch Monitor

$1,000 $1,466
There's almost no better monitor option for an ultimate workspace than the panoramic 49-inch Samsung CJ890. It's a super ultra-wide screen that boasts lag-free, ear-to-ear, picturesque coverage.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Dell 32" LED Curved QHD FreeSync Monitor

$460 $610
This is one of the most affordable Quad HD curved gaming monitors you can buy. In addition, it has an HDR panel that enables more vivid colors and a 165Hz refresh rate for smoother gameplay.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

BenQ Zowie XL2411P 24 Inch 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$199 $289
Don't let its old-school look fool you: The 24-inch BenQ Zowie XL2411P packs a bevy of modern gaming features including a 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and a 1ms response time.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

HP 27er 27-inch Monitor

$180 $250
Designed to be sleek and easy on the eyes, this vibrant, ultra-wide angle viewing LCD- display is HP's thinnest display yet.
Buy at HP
Expires soon

Dell D2721H 27-Inch 1080p Full HD Monitor

$100 $200
This is a solid bargain on a great, no-gimmicks 1080p 27-inch Dell monitor that rings in at around a Benjamin.
Buy at Office Depot
Expires soon

Samsung LS24R350FHNXZA 24-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor

$128 $150
This 24-inch Samsung 1080p monitor is a great well-rounded option for both gamers and professionals alike, offering fast speeds and minimal delay without sacrificing visual pizzazz.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

24" LG 24MK430H-B Full HD Monitor (AMD Radeon FreeSync)

$147 $200
With full HD resolution, the LG monitor delivers full color and crystal clear picture without straining your eyes. Why? Because it has low blue light and anti-flicker features to prevent eye fatigue.
Buy at Buydig.com
Expires soon

Samsung C27R500 27" Full HD Monitor

$184 $198
This is a great monitor for indie games and can even use AMDs FreeSync to reduce screen tearing to zero.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Acer ED323QUR 31.5 Inches WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor

$374 $400
With a resolution of 2560x1440, get vibrant imagery with Acer's 31.5" curved gaming monitor. Its 144Hz refresh rate ensures that you ultra-smooth frames without stuttering.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung Business S22R350FHN 22-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor

$100 $147
The 22-inch Samsung Business S224350FHN monitor is a great go-to for any no-nonsense needs, featuring an IPS display in 1080p with thin bezels for vivid imagery without any of the distracting frills.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$450 $600
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Gigabyte G32QC 32" 1440p 165Hz Curved FreeSync Monitor

$350 $370
If you're on the hunt for an up-sided Quad HD display, this has 32 VA panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, and stutter-free FreeSync technology for smooth gaming.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27" WQHD NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Monitor

$508 $700
Upgrade your games to a new level of immersion with the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor, boasting stunning WQHD resolution and an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate for cinematic magic from your PC.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

HP X24c 24-Inch 1080p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$217 $230
A 23.8-inch monitor may seem average, but this one from Acer runs with AMD Radeon FreeSync graphics to deliver full HD quality for games and other media. It has a 144Hz refresh rate for less lag.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung Business SR650 24-inch 1080p Monitor

$180 $190
No self-respecting professional workspace is complete without a top-tier no-frills monitor, and the 24-inch Samsung SR650 is exactly that, boasting beautiful visual quality with few to no downsides.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

HP 23er 23-inch Monitor

$135 $180
This ultra-wide, thin, lightweight LCD Display offers beautifully vivid pictures with Technicolor Color Certification.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Acer CB242Y bir 23.8" Full HD Zero Frame Home Office Monitor, Black

$100 $130
Here's why this Acer monitor is ideal for home offices: It has a 23.8" full HD display with a split screen feature so you can see all your tasks at once. It also has high response so there's no lag.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Acer ET322QK wmiipx 31.5" Ultra HD 4K2K Monitor, Black

$350 $380
The Acer Ultra HD 4K2K monitor offers an excellent viewing experience with crystal clear images and world-class sound. This is a definite must-have for your home theater.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung CJ791 34-inch 100Hz Gaming Monitor

$829 $900
Perfect for hardcore gamers to upgrade their gameplay, the QLED Samsung CJ791 is an excellent ultrawide monitor in 3440 x 1440p, with a fast refresh rate of 100Hz and a low response time of 4ms.
Buy at Adorama

How to choose a monitor during Black Friday

If you’re preparing for great Black Friday monitor deals, it’s important to know what you want from a good monitor and to understand what different terms mean so you can buy the right screen for your needs. Fortunately, we’ve rounded up all the best monitors on the shelves, so that’s as good a place as any to start your search.

As with any purchase, it’s also important to not go over your budget. Stick to it unless it’s a truly unbeatable deal. Generally, if you stay close to your budget and know what you need, you’ll be very happy with your purchase and get a lot more for your money than you ordinarily would.

One important consideration is the size you need. Do you simply need a small second screen to complement your current setup, or do you need something a bit more substantial? If you have a small home office or apartment, you might not want to go too big, even if you can afford it, as it could take up too much room in your living space. You could get away with a budget monitor that will happily meet your needs. On the other hand, ultrawide monitors are a great way to enhance your immersion and productivity.

Similarly, do you need a 4K monitor? If high resolution is everything for your work or gaming monitor needs, then it’s worth paying the extra for 4K functionality. You might also want to consider whether you want an HDR monitor for pictures with greater contrast. Alternatively, if you’re simply typing up documents for work, a 4K screen will be excessive and simply not needed.

If you’re a gamer, a 4K monitor will look super-appealing. but it’s only actually worth it if your PC can handle 4K resolutions. If it can’t, then a low refresh rate on a regular 1080P monitor is a better option to ensure your gaming experience goes smoothly.

If you do a lot of photo editing or video editing, it can be worth checking out the picture quality to ensure that your monitor choice has the best image reproduction out there. Not all monitors are equal here, so it’s important to look out for precise temperature and color controls, as well as the ability to save different color profiles.

Finally, curved monitors can be great but they can also make viewing angles trickier, so consider whether you can make the best out of such a setup depending on how your home office is arranged.

For more advice on finding the right monitor for your needs, check out our monitor buying guide.

When to Shop Black Friday Monitor Deals

If you’ve been considering making a purchase from the Black Friday monitor deals, you might be wondering when would be the best time to buy. One issue to consider is that fulfillment is expected to take longer than usual this year due to increased rates of shopping online. So if there’s something you want to buy, particularly if you want it in time for the holidays, then you should purchase as soon as possible.

If you’re concerned that prices on Black Friday monitor deals might drop even lower than they are now, you can look for a retailer with a price guarantee. This means that if you make a purchase and the price does fall, the retailer will refund the difference. So shop early and save yourself some hassle!

Should You Buy a monitor During Black Friday?

Now is a great time to purchase new electronics items generally, and with Black Friday monitor deals arriving early this year, this includes picking up a new monitor. With retailers offering discounts earlier than ever before due to the surge in online shopping this year, this Black Friday is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. So you won’t find better prices for the rest of the year than what you’re seeing right now, making this the ideal time to buy.

Where to find the best Black Friday monitor sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is dropping new Holiday Dash deals every day through November 19, which is most likely when the retailer’s Black Friday sale will begin. Although Amazon isn’t as well-known for computer-related sales as retailers like Newegg, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on these daily Lightning deals just in case.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy sells a lot of computer gear and is generally a pretty good place to look for Black Friday monitor deals (especially on high-resolution gaming displays). The Best Buy Black Friday Sale is already dropping early discounts, too, so check back often.
  • Walmart Black Friday: This big-box store is also no slouch when it comes to slashing prices on everything computer-related during big seasonal sales, and with the Walmart Black Friday Sale rolling out new deals every weekend leading up to Thanksgiving, there are already some worthy discounts on monitors from brands like Acer and Samsung.
  • Newegg Black Friday: It’s no secret that Newegg is the go-to place for PCs, accessories, and components, and it’s easily one of the best outlets for shopping Black Friday monitor deals this year. Its monthlong Black November Sale is offering early savings on ultrawide displays, gaming monitors. Purchases are backed up by its Black Friday Price Protection guarantee.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

